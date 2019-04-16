AOG-247 SIGNS WITH B&H WORLDWIDE IN UK & GERMANY

Utilising space at our Heathrow&Frankfurt facilities, AOG-247 are well placed to meet their customers' requirements while at the same time having scope to expand their activities in the years to come” — Stuart Allen (Group CEO)

LONDON HEATHROW, UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, the award-winning aerospace logistics provider, has signed a multi-year deal to provide fast-expanding aircraft and engine components supplier AOG-247 with warehouse and inventory management services at both London Heathrow and Frankfurt. Under the terms of the contact B&H will provide full inventory management at both locations including complete consignment handling and access to the B&H FirstTrac online portal.

B&H will initially be responsible for managing the UK headquartered company’s commercial engine inventory (introducing CFM56-7 Life Limited Parts) which AOG-247 will base from B&H's Frankfurt warehouse.

"As with all component suppliers, AOG-247 need to be very close to their markets and by utilising space at both our Heathrow and Frankfurt facilities they are well placed to meet any of their own customers' requirements while at the same time having the scope to expand their activities in the years to come." states B&H Worldwide Group CEO, Stuart Allen.

Adds David Bradley, Managing Director of AOG-247: "Over the past six months we have seen rapid growth in sales and taken advantage of opportunities to acquire multiple material packages and assets. The services offered by B&H will enable us to have a larger footprint in these markets both now and in the future through having our inventories located at these two strategic airports".



