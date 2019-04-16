Issued by B&H Worldwide

AOG-247 SIGNS WITH B&H WORLDWIDE IN UK & GERMANY

Utilising space at our Heathrow&Frankfurt facilities, AOG-247 are well placed to meet their customers' requirements while at the same time having scope to expand their activities in the years to come”
— Stuart Allen (Group CEO)

LONDON HEATHROW, UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, the award-winning aerospace logistics provider, has signed a multi-year deal to provide fast-expanding aircraft and engine components supplier AOG-247 with warehouse and inventory management services at both London Heathrow and Frankfurt. Under the terms of the contact B&H will provide full inventory management at both locations including complete consignment handling and access to the B&H FirstTrac online portal.

B&H will initially be responsible for managing the UK headquartered company’s commercial engine inventory (introducing CFM56-7 Life Limited Parts) which AOG-247 will base from B&H's Frankfurt warehouse.

"As with all component suppliers, AOG-247 need to be very close to their markets and by utilising space at both our Heathrow and Frankfurt facilities they are well placed to meet any of their own customers' requirements while at the same time having the scope to expand their activities in the years to come." states B&H Worldwide Group CEO, Stuart Allen.

Adds David Bradley, Managing Director of AOG-247: "Over the past six months we have seen rapid growth in sales and taken advantage of opportunities to acquire multiple material packages and assets. The services offered by B&H will enable us to have a larger footprint in these markets both now and in the future through having our inventories located at these two strategic airports".

Antony Howarth
B&H Worldwide
+44 20 8759 0215
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Antony Howarth
B&H Worldwide
+44 20 8759 0215
Share This Story
Company Details
B&H Worldwide
1 Saxon Way Trading Estate, Harmondsworth
West Drayton
UB7 0LW
United Kingdom
+44 208 283 0215
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

B&H Worldwide, named the world's best-in-class aerospace logistics supplier, is the market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 30 years B&H has expanded through a combination of investment and acquisition to become a multi-national specialist logistics organisation. B&H Worldwide provides comprehensive logistics solutions for the management of aerospace components of any size and any description, anywhere in the world. We are solely dedicated to the aerospace industry. With our broad customer base of leading airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors, we are committed to providing specialised solutions for handling critical parts, from aircraft engines and specialist avionics through to components and consumables. Operating across the globe from our strategically located hubs, supported by our highly specialised global AOG centre, B&H is ready to provide industry leading support for all your critical service needs, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The B&H brand has become a recognized market leader due to our innovative and IT centric solutions, which are highly tailored to integrate with our customer’s operating models and IT platforms, driving out the cost of process inefficiencies while optimising service performance. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at: www.bhworldwide.com.

* FIND OUT MORE *

More From This Author
AOG-247 SIGNS WITH B&H WORLDWIDE IN UK & GERMANY
B&H WORLDWIDE APPOINTS MEGAN LAWS TO DRIVE CUSTOMERFIRST! PROGRAMME
B&H WORLDWIDE OPENS IN PRAGUE AND APPOINTS JAKUB PTACNIK
View All Stories From This Author