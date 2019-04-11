Sagenext Plans to Upgrade its Data Centres’ Security Protocols

As part of the ‘Post Tax Season’ plans, Sagenext’s latest covenant for the year 2019 is to ensure top-grade security to their clients’ tax and accounting data.

USA, April 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it is about data security, Sagenext knows no bounds. Taking client security to be a concern of the highest priority, the IT hosting provider has built for itself a reputation in the past years. Rerunning the trend, the company, which specializes in QuickBooks hosting along with providing cloud-based solutions for tax and accounting applications such as Sage, ProSeries, UltraTax, Lacerte, Drake and TaxWise, has recently declared that the security protocols will be re-evaluated and renovated once the tax season comes to an end. “Sagenext has always been at the forefront of data security. We always put our best foot forward to ensure we are spot-on with our safety measures”, the firm’s Technical Head, Jack Jasteen, was quoted as saying.

In more than 9 years of being in the industry, Sagenext has coordinated multiple updates to keep up with the security commitments made to their clients. According to Jack, this year is going to be no different. Explaining how security plays a key role in customer satisfaction, Jack had an extremely valid point to make, “We are mostly serving CPAs, accountants, bookkeepers, and business owners from all over America, and when your clients trust you with their information, you cannot help but assure them that their data is in safe hands. We never shy away from going to any extent if we know our customers will be sleeping peacefully because of our timely efforts”.

During a discussion with the company’s CEO, Ehteshamul Haque said, “We dug deeper into how they are moving forth with their plans post the tax season. “We are highly occupied with the Tax Filing Season currently, but yes, progress will always go hand-in-hand. Talks are on and we are going to upgrade our data centres’ security protocols. R&D on making user authentication and data accessibility more secure and robust are happening as we talk. We are just waiting for April 15th. The next step is all about our servers’ security mechanisms”, he said.

Data security has been a hot topic for multitudinous reasons. Being familiar with the countless data breaches happening in every industry possible, it is but common for anyone to worry about their data. Bifurcating or segregating information based on the ‘importance’ parameter cannot be considered practical or fair for an individual. Understanding the sensitivity associated with data, Sagenext has a number of security parameters in place in their SSAE-16 audited data centers. It comprises the latest antivirus, Cisco firewalls, Intrusion detection and prevention system, and multi-factor authentication for access control. Based in the cities of New York, and Dallas, the data centers feature Windows Servers 2016 with end-to-end data encryption technology and off-site backup protection to ensure all-round data protection.

Apart from that, Sagenext also boasts of a dedicated team of trained technicians, available 24*7 to provide the highest level of technical support and ensure that their customers can go about their day, without any interruption.

About Sagenext Infotech LLC

Sagenext is one of the most reliable providers of cloud-based tax and accounting solutions. The company is dedicated to offering comprehensive business solutions to modern CPA firms, accounting professionals, startups, and small and mid-sized businesses that want with the flexibility and freedom of the cloud technology. The cloud architecture of Sagenext combines highly advanced server technology with high-end security measures to ensure high availability, performance and security of hosted application and files.

For further details about Sagenext cloud hosting services, dial +1-855-922-7243 or drop an email at sales@thesagenext.com.

Visit https://www.thesagenext.com/ to learn more.



