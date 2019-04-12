Natchitoches Regional Medical Center Named 100 SafeCare hospitals® for the Second Consecutive Year

Recognized for low infections, low readmissions, low complications, high patient satisfaction, and high value by The SafeCare Group®

LEXINGTON, KY, USA, April 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the second consecutive year Natchitoches Regional Medical Center was recognized a 100 SafeCare Hospitals ® by The SafeCare Group ® for low infections, low readmissions, low complications, high patient satisfaction, and high value.“Congratulations to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center on achieving 100 SafeCare Hospitals for the second consecutive year,” Yisrael Safeek, MD, MBA, CEO, The SafeCare Group. “The organization is being faithful to its motto of ‘inspiring excellence everyday’ as it is one of 100 hospitals joining Cleveland Clinic and Mayo Clinic which are at the top of the 2019 list.”100 SafeCare Hospitals has become synonymous for Recognizing Healthcare Excellence® from its holistic, evidence-based metrics that reflect a balanced scorecard of healthcare excellence. Recognizing Healthcare Excellence refers to 100 SafeCare Hospitals that excel in evidence-based metrics of the hospital value based (HVBP), hospital readmissions reduction (HRRP), and hospital acquired conditions reduction (HACRP) programs.100 SafeCare Hospitals is truly disruptive to the healthcare status quo as hospitals that performed poorly on these evidence-based metrics receive a financial penalty from the CMS. The 100 SafeCare Hospitals listings have the two-pronged goal of giving objective transparency to consumers and incentivizing hospitals to improve care and reduce unnecessary errors that harm patients.About The SafeCare Group®The SafeCare Group® was founded in 2010 and its motto is “Innovating, Disrupting, Transforming” healthcare. Since 2016, The SafeCare Group invested heavily into Artificial Intelligence (AI) to realize game-changing clinical, operational, and financial opportunities for hospitals. We call it SafeCare Applied Intelligence™ or SafeCare AI™ for short: SafeCare AI - Reduce Redundant Labs; SafeCare AI - Lower Hospital Charges; SafeCare AI - Cut Avoidable Readmissions; SafeCare AI - Prevent Medical Errors. SafeCareSoft™ SaaS solutions enable hospitals to take advantage of disruptive healthcare software known as Softwaring Healthcare Excellence® that optimize hospital ratings and regulatory accreditation. For more information about The SafeCare Group, visit www.safecaregroup.com

