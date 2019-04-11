ENPICOM Launches Unique Immune Sequencing Data Analysis Platform

Bridging the gap between repertoire sequencing and the insights to improve human health

'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, NETHERLANDS, April 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, bioinformatics software engineering company ENPICOM announced the official release of its ImmunoGenomiX (IGX) platform: a unique platform to manage, store, analyze, visualize and interpret immune repertoire sequencing data from T and B cell receptors. When studying immune system related diseases or developing drugs influencing this system, it is extremely important to be able to directly measure and closely monitor its status. Repertoire sequencing is a powerful way to analyze hundreds of thousands to millions of T or B cell receptors swiftly and in a cost-effective way.There are different companies offering kits and services for this specific form of targeted sequencing, but up until now there was no comprehensive software platform to manage the rapidly growing amounts of data generated in the lab in an intuitive, user-friendly way. Jos Lunenberg, ENPICOM’s Chief Executive Officer comments: “To bridge the gap between producing raw sequencing data and obtaining powerful insights from this technology, smart new analysis methods and state-of-the-art software were needed. With the release of version 1.0 of our IGX platform, we have laid an important foundation under our ambition to become a leading company in this field.”Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Alvise Trevisan, elaborates: “After the innovative method development work of the bioinformatics team was completed last year, my software team picked-up their prototypes and designed the IGX platform according to the best software engineering practices. The result is a rock-solid, intuitive software tool generating highly accurate and reproducible results.”“IGX has been designed and developed from a user perspective.” adds Dr. Nicola Bonzanni, Chief Scientific Officer “The unique IGX tagging system, which allows users to combine sequencing data with structured metadata, offers them the ability to accelerate different stages of their drug discovery and development processes, e.g. their lead selection programs.”Jos Lunenberg concludes: “This IGX launch marks another important milestone for our young and fast-moving company. We have chosen the very 6th Immunotherapy of Cancer Conference (ITOC6) in Vienna, which opened today, as the venue for the festivities around the global launch.”About ENPICOMENPICOM is an innovative bioinformatics software engineering company with an outstanding team of professionals. They focus on supporting immunotherapy developers with groundbreaking products and customized solutions to improve and accelerate discovery and development of novel immunotherapies. Clinical validation projects to stratify patients and monitor treatment responses to immunotherapies under development are ongoing.ENPICOM’s first product on the market is a world-class repertoire sequencing data analysis solution, the ImmunoGenomiX (IGX) platform. IGX is an innovative platform to manage, store, analyze, visualize and interpret immune repertoire sequencing data from T and B cell receptors.For more information, visit www.enpicom.com



