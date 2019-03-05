ENPICOM Secures Funding Round to Finalize IGX Platform Development

BOM Brabant Ventures, NextGen Ventures and Arches Capital jointly strengthen ENPICOM’s ambition to become a global player in the field of immunomics

To get from data to powerful insights from this exciting technology, smart new analysis methods and rock-solid software were needed.” — Dr. Alvise Trevisan

'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, NOORD-BRABANT, NETHERLANDS, March 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bioinformatics software engineering company ENPICOM has closed a series A investment round. BOM Brabant Ventures, Nextgen Ventures and Arches Capital have jointly invested 1.2 million euros to support the company’s repertoire sequencing data analysis platform. ENPICOM will use these proceeds to finalize development of its ImmunoGenomiX (IGX) platform and introduce it in the marketplace.ENPICOM BV was founded in 2017 by Dr. Alvise Trevisan (CTO), Dr. Nicola Bonzanni (CSO) and Jos Lunenberg, MSc, MBA (CEO). Mid 2017 the company started the development of a unique platform to manage, store, analyze, visualize and interpret clone sequencing data from T and B cell receptor repertoires. ENPICOM is currently in the final stage of preparations for the global launch of the first full version of its ImmunoGenomiX (IGX) platform. This festive event will take place in Vienna at the 6th Immunotherapy of Cancer Conference (ITOC6) from April 11 to 13.Dr. Bonzanni commented: “When studying immune system related diseases or developing drugs influencing this system, it is extremely important to be able to directly measure and closely monitor its status. Repertoire sequencing is a powerful way to analyze hundreds of thousands to millions of T or B cell receptors swiftly and in a cost-effective way.” “While there are different companies offering kits and service for this specific form of targeted sequencing, there is no commercial platform to manage the rapidly growing amounts of data generated in the lab in an intuitive, user-friendly way,” added Dr. Trevisan. He continued: “To get from data to powerful insights from this exciting technology, smart new analysis methods and rock-solid software were needed. We have built a team of experts, bringing together a wealth of knowledge and expertise in this field, to develop the IGX platform.”“I am very pleased we have attracted this excellent syndicate of investors,” said CEO Lunenberg. “With the completion of this Series A financing, we are well funded to execute on our IGX development and market introduction programs.”Quotes from the investorsSjoerd van Gorp (BOM): “The ambitions of the ENPICOM team in the field of personalized immunotherapy fits perfectly with our investment goals. By providing innovative life sciences companies and healthcare providers with the tools to measure the status of the patients’ immune system we believe that ENPICOM can facilitate efficient drug development and ensure effective treatment for patients.”Matthijs Blokhuis (NextGen Ventures): “The ambition of ENPICOM to personalize immunotherapy resonates extremely well with the objective of NextGen Ventures to provide meaningful results for patients and providers. An increased understanding of immune repertoire sequencing data significantly helps to improve outcomes in an efficient manner.”Eric van der Maten (Arches Capital): “ENPICOM is a perfect example of what we look for in a portfolio company: a strong, highly skilled, motivated and dedicated team, that is showing the ability to combine innovative emerging technologies like data science, AI and medical science into an exhilarating and fast-growing Deep Tech company, eventually even with a real impact on society. We are very pleased to add ENPICOM to our investment portfolio”.About NextGen VenturesNextgen Ventures is an investment fund investing in knowledge-intensive companies that enable transformation in health care. We actively work with our portfolio companies to develop and market potential breakthrough innovations in health care IT and medical technology that provide meaningful results for people, patients and professionals.For more information, visit www.nexgenventures.nl About BOM Brabant VenturesWith the help of its unique knowledge and capital, BOM uses the Brabant Ventures label to focus on the accelerated and future-proof growth of ambitious Brabant startups and scale ups in the High-Tech Systems and Software, Agri-food, Life Sciences & Health, Maintenance, Supply Chain, and Bio-based Economy top industries. For more information, visit www.bom.nl About Arches CapitalArches Capital is a fast-growing group of business angels that is bridging the gap between Venture Capitalist (VCs) and Business Angels, by joining the best of both worlds:Source, select and invest like a VC; engage, care and inspire as the angel we are.By bundling smart capital (combine funding with real business knowledge and experience) with true engagement (actively working together to achieve growth), we are able to ignite early stage companies on their path to success. Arches Capital invests in B2B(2C) -Deep-Tech software companies in domains like FinTech, RegTech, Health/MedTech, Cybersec, Enterprise Software, Enabling Tech or Commerce.For more information, visit www.arches.capital About ENPICOMENPICOM is an innovative bioinformatics software engineering company with an outstanding team of professionals. They focus on supporting immunotherapy developers with groundbreaking products and customized solutions to improve and accelerate discovery and development of novel immunotherapies. Clinical validation projects to stratify patients and monitor treatment responses to immunotherapies under development are ongoing.ENPICOM’s first product on the market is a world-class repertoire sequencing data analysis solution, the ImmunoGenomiX (IGX) platform. IGX is an innovative platform to manage, store, analyze, visualize and interpret clone sequencing data from T and B cell receptor repertoires.For more information, visit www.enpicom.com BOM Brabant VenturesSjoerd van GorpInvestment Manager Life Sciences & MedTechsvangorp@bom.nlNextGen VenturesMatthijs BlokhuisManaging Partnermblokhuis@nextgenventures.nlArches CapitalEric van der MatenManaging Partnereric@arches.capital



