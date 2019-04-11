NB Private Capital Sells USC Properties for $13.5 million

Chateau Sera Tropicana

NB Private Capital has sold two properties near USC representing a 38.44 percent return in less than 4 years.

ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aliso Viejo and Los Angeles, CA - Southern California-based NB Private Capital recently closed on the sale of Chateau Sera and Tropicana, together marketed as Chateau Sera, DST, for $13,500,000. The two property, 60-bed student housing investment near the University of Southern California was acquired and syndicated in 2015 for $10,403,000.According to the company’s president and founder Brian Nelson, “The disposition of Chateau Sera, DST marks the second exit thus far in 2019. Investors in this property saw consistent monthly income of a 6.25 percent annualized distribution and with a return of principal, and capital appreciation, in under four years. This investment hit on all four of our investment pillars: Stability, Income, Tax Efficiency and Growth.” Nelson continued, “With cap rates exceptionally low in the LA market combined with strong financials and excellent pre-leasing for the next school year, now was the time to sell.”The sale of Chateau Sera, DST represents a 38.44 percent return in slightly less than four years.ABOUT NB Private CapitalNB Private Capital, LLC, offers individual investors direct ownership interests in institutional quality, professionally managed real estate. The company, founded by Brian Nelson, focuses on what we believe are well-positioned, income-producing properties, targeted growth opportunities and value-added investments for its clients through potential capital improvements, cost efficiency, and revenue maximization. NBPC specializes in the acquisition, financing, and ownership of real estate investments in the niche area of student housing. NBPC currently manages over $660 million in multi-family housing real estate.All investment involves risk of loss of some or all principal invested. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that any investment model will perform as targeted. Securities offered through Emerson Equity, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. NBPC and Emerson Equity LLC are not affiliated.



