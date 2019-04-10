Museum of Dog's #Doglimo Tour adds Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama

Memphis, Birmingham, Tupelo, Oxford, Starkville and Muscle Shoals added to Museum of Dog Tour

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Museum of Dog's, Dog limo Tour announces additional stops in TN, MS and AL. Dogs and their humans have enjoyed the photo ops in the museum's Daschund festooned stretch limousine. The vintage limo is equipped with a dog treat bar, stocked with complimentary treats from Wellness Pet Food. The long seats and mirrored ceiling have been the backdrop for many pics of dogs, families, birthday parties, rescue events and Instagram posts. @museumofdogAlongside the doglimo, the mobile dog museum will be visiting Tupelo, MS during the Tupelo Elvis Festival. The birthplace of Elvis will be an exciting stop to meet "hound dog" fans who gather, from around the world, for the annual event.The mobile dog museum includes an exhibit of antique dog collars, photography by William Wegman, sculpture by Mary Engel, rare dog toys, a tribute to Lassie and many other collections for dog enthusiasts to view.The Doglimo Tour is spreading the love of dogs and celebrating the joy dogs bring to our lives. @museumofdog



