PCX, INC. ANNOUNCES ED DIMMLER AS VP of QUALITY and OPERATIONS

PCX, Inc. is proud to announce the promotion of Ed Dimmler to VP of Quality and Operations

PCX, Inc. is proud to announce the promotion of Ed Dimmler to VP of Quality and Operations. Dimmler has been the Director of Quality Systems and Senior Accounts Manager at PCX for over 12 years making him a very valuable key employee to the success of daily operations. Ed has over 3o years’ experience in the Electronics independent distribution segment of the industry, giving him the vast knowledge and experience required to make him the perfect candidate for the position. His meticulous attention to detail and organizational structure will have an immense effect on PCX and its operational standards.

The CEO and Founder of PCX, Gilles Aouizerat, stated “Ed’s ability to assess opportunities for improvement across departments with the continual optimization of the client as well as employee experience front and center makes for a unique talent at the company.”

Dimmler will be managing all Quality programs and Certifications, all duties around Operations, which includes warehouse, building maintenance, organization efficiency as well as client and employee experience.

PCX Inc. is a DSCC authorized supplier of monolithic integrated circuits and other critical components, with an Alternative Release Program letter from DCMA, AS9120 certified, ISO9001 certified, and ESD ANSI S20.20 certified company. PCX Inc. was a founding member and is on the board of the IDEA (www.idofea.org), ERAI member, NEDA member, CCAP member. Clients come to PCX when they are annoyed they can’t find a high-reliability distribution partner, are frustrated by long lead times, concerned about shortages, upset with poor vendor communications and angry with vendors with low integrity and truly want to address those issues.

NOTE: PCX, Inc. is also certified in the following;

AS9120B http://www.pcxco.com/AS_9120

ISO 9001:2015 http://www.pcxco.com/ISO_9001

ESD/ANSID-S20.20-2014 http://www.pcxco.com/ESD

As well as our world renowned 67 Step Star Quality Programhttp://www.pcxco.com/star_quality_program video.



