The US Food Market Welcomes PARMACOTTO, the Gourmet Cold Cut & Meat Brand, 100% Made in Italy

Parmacotto has an estimated target of $20 million by 2020

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parmacotto, LLC is a new player in the American food market. 70 percent of the company is controlled by Parmacotto, SpA, founded in 1978 in Parma, Italy. The remaining 30 percent of the LLC is owned by the founding members of Cibo Italia, LLC, Larry Saia and Alessandro Sità, who are now respectively President and CEO of Parmacotto, LLC.Parmacotto's core business is in the production of cooked ham (prosciutto cotto) and its core value is in using top quality products that are 100 % made in Italy, which is the focus of its product launch in the United States market.Parmacotto, LLC results from the acquisition of Cibo Italia, LLC, established 10 years ago to sell Italian "salumeria" (cold cuts and cured meals) in the US market to both large-scale retail and traditional delicatessens.Parmacotto, LLC aims to reach an annual growth of 25 percent within the next 3 years, with a target turnover of $20 million by 2020."We have decided to focus on the US market because it presents significant opportunities for the development of our products. In terms of positioning and distribution, our investment in Cibo Italia aims to create synergies with the American market," states Andrea Schivazappa, CEO of Parmacotto, SpA."Thanks to our know-how, today we are at an important milestone: the introduction of a brand in the American market, a brand made of history and quality, that will respond to the consumers' expectations. We will focus on the introduction of Parmacotto products (cooked and roasted ham) in the deli area and as pre-sliced products for retail shelves. The heritage of this brand will be the true ambassador, our 100% made in Italy products," says Alessandro Sità and Larry Saia, CEO and President of Parmacotto, LLC.Parmacotto is recognized worldwide for the great attention it dedicates to quality, nutritional properties of its products, and its constant commitment to research & development. For more information about Parmacotto, please visit our website http://www.parmacotto.com Our US website is Coming Soon!About Parmacotto S.p.a.With a consolidated turnover of 72 million euros in 2018, Parmacotto operates in the Italian market producing and selling high quality cured meats to large scale retailers and traditional deli sales. It has two production facilities in Marano (PR) and San Vitale Baganza (PR) and has about 150 employees. In addition to cooked ham, which represents the core business of the company, Parmacotto can offer a wide range of products: from traditional salamis to ready-to-eat cold cuts.



