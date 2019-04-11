Senator Chris Coons Invited to Keynote “Unlocking the Secret to Trade Secrets – What People Need to Know Today"

Center for IP Understanding (CIPU) to host Washington briefing with Global Innovation Policy Center (GIPC) at US Chamber of Commerce headquarters, May 29

Trade secrets can be as important as patents or trademarks. Despite the news coverage regarding IP and China, little is known about how know-how works in practice.” — Marshal Phelps, fmr VP IP Business, Microsoft & IBM

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trade secrets, or know-how, frequently in the news, are simultaneously among intellectual property’s most valuable and misunderstood rights.A luncheon briefing designed to put these essential rights into perspective will be held at United States Chamber of Commerce headquarters in Washington on May 29. The briefing is being hosted by the Center for Intellectual Property Understanding (CIPU) in conjunction with the Global Innovation Policy Center (GIPC).The event will clarify (1) what trade secrets are, (2) why they are more important now, (3) how they are used and (4) their impact on innovation, competition and trade.Panel coverage includes:- Trade secrets’ role in promoting commerce and security- The hidden value of “negative” know-how- How trade secrets compliment patents and trademarks; their drawbacks- U.S., China and trade secrets todayIn additional to Senator Coons (D-DE), Vice-Chairman, Select Committee on Ethics and proponent of IP rights, speakers will include F. Scott Kieff (U.S. International Trade Commission chief, 2013-2017), James Pooley (Deputy Director of the World Intellectual Property Organization, 2009-2014) and Brian Hinman (Aon IP Solutions; former Chief IP Executive, Philips and Verizon, and head of licensing at IBM).“Trade secrets, or know-how, frequently comprise the most valuable part of a businesses’ IP portfolio,” says Marshal Phelps, former Vice President of IP Business and Strategy at Microsoft and IBM, and a member CIPU’s board of directors. “Trade secrets can be as important as patents or trademarks. Despite the news coverage regarding IP and China, little known about how know-how works in practice.”The Defend Trade Secrets Act of 2016 (DTSA) brought trade secret misappropriation under federal jurisdiction.For the briefing agenda, go here To request attendance, write registration@understandingip.org. Space is limited.About the Center for IP UnderstandingThe Center for Intellectual Property Understanding (CIPU) is an independent non-profit organization dedicated to increasing awareness of intellectual property and its impact on people’s lives. The Center holds events, provides outreach, partners with other organizations and businesses, and provides an education framework for IP to facilitate ideas, promote competition and deter theft. For more information visit www.understandingip.org About the Chamber of CommerceThe Chamber of Commerce’s Global Innovation Policy Center is working around the world to champion innovation and creativity through intellectual property standards that create jobs, save lives, advance global economic and cultural prosperity, and generate breakthrough solutions to global challenges. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business federation representing the interests of more than 3 million businesses of all sizes, sectors, and regions, as well as state and local chambers and industry associations. www.theglobalipcenter.com



