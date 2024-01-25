INDYCAR racing engineer, entrepreneur and CEO of Why of AI, Alex Castrounis, will deliver IP Summit keynote, March 28th
This year’s theme is 'A'I + IP = ?' The goal: sharing information and ideas leading to an action plan that supports creators, businesses and the public.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INDYCAR racing engineer, AI expert and entrepreneur, Alex Castrounis, will deliver the keynote at the 2024 IP Awareness Summit®, it was announced today by the Center for Intellectual Property Understanding (CIPU).
Alex is the author of "AI for People and Business: A Framework for Better Human Experiences and Business Success" and a professor of AI for Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Business MBAi program. He has more than 20 years experience advising startups to Fortune 100 companies about using data, analytics, and AI models to drive business growth. He is CEO of Why of AI, which helps businesses or all sizes to use AI intelligently.
AI is more than large language models, like OpenAI's ChaptGPT, that have quickly inserted themselves into the inventive and creative processes. AI supports data analysis, enterprise productivity and machine learning, such as resource-preserving robots that can mimic human behavior. This year’s theme is “AI + IP = ?” The goal: sharing information and ideas leading to an action plan that supports creators, businesses and the public.
Expanded Program
The IPAS program, expanded for 2024, will draw upon a range of thought-leaders, all with a common goal: to better understand the impact of AI on patents, copyrights, design and trade secrets, as well as IP rights’ inevitable influence of AI.
This year’s Summit is being held on March 28th in conjunction with the McCormick School of Engineering and Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. It will take place at the conducive Allen Center on NW’s Evanston Campus less than 30 minutes from O’Hare Airport.
In addition to the morning keynote by Alex, IPAS 2024 will feature five timely panels, a featured afternoon speaker to be announced, two breakout sessions for all to participate in, 20+ speakers, as well as multiple networking opportunities. A light lunch will be served. A reception with drinks and hors d'oeuvres will follow the final panel. A nominal administrative fee covers the cost of food and conference overhead.
Attendees will include IP owners of all types and sizes, entrepreneurs, inventors and other creators, educators, AI developers, lawyers, journalists and investors.
Join a group of thought-leaders who care about the future of innovation and creative expression and want to assure their future. For more information, visit www.ipawarenesssummit.com. Register here before February 15th for the early bird discount.
The Center for Intellectual Property Understanding is an independent nonprofit established in 2016 that raises awareness about the impact of IP on people, business and society. CIPU provides outreach to improve familiarity with IP rights and promote sharing. It holds events, such as the annual IP Awareness Summit®, curates IPBasics.org, an information portal, and produces ‘Understanding IP Matters,’ a top-three ranked podcast series, now in its third season. UIPM enables successful creators and entrepreneurs to share their IP story. For more information, visit www.understandingip.org.
