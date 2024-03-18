Free Livestream Added to this Year's AI-Inspired, IP Awareness Summit, March 28th; Register Now
Those unable to attend in person can access 23 leading experts in AI and IP rights to help assess the potential impacts
This year's IPAS will inspire listeners to think about the delicate balance between innovation, competition, and responsibility in the race to the top”CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2024 Intellectual Property Summit being held on March 28th at Northwestern University's Allen Center will be available to livestream for free in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere, it was announced today by the Center for Intellectual Property Understanding.
— Alex Castrounis, CEO, Why of AI
The decision to open the event is a response to demand from those unable to travel or otherwise attend in-person. More than 100 are registered.
Organized by CIPU, a non-partisan non-profit established in 2016, IPAS brings together community leaders from technology, business, government, education. It includes inventors, creative industry workers, entrepreneurs, investors, IP organizations, lawyers and students.
The conference starts promptly at 10:00 AM CDT, 3:00 PM GMT, 5:00 CET, 11:00 PM in Singapore, 12:00 AM in Tokyo.
Those who wish to attend virtually please send a one-sentence email to EXPLORE@UNDERSTANDINGIP.ORG to identify yourself and your affiliation or interest in IP and AI. The livestream url is below:
https://kellogg-northwestern.hosted.panopto.com/Panopto/Pages/Viewer.aspx?id=88039780-4d91-4d3f-a1b2-b13401006d89
This year's theme is AI + IP = ? Can AI meaningfully exist without IP rights and governance? How can we assure that AI is net positive for innovation, creative expression and society?
The event, co-hosted by the Segal Design Institute, McCormick School of Engineering and Kellogg School of Management and more than a dozen partners and affiliates, will feature 23 panelists and speakers, including those from Europe and currently in Asia, including two featured speakers and an AI demonstration.
Go here for the agenda and full speaker list. Tap here for their biographies.
Presenters include:
Albhy Galuten - Two-time Emmy Award winner, 100M record sales; inventor, futurist
Jerry Ma - AI Director for USPTO; frmr Facebook developer
Alan Nelson - Inventor and CEO of AI company for early cancer detection
Alex Castrounis - Data scientist; frmr IndyCar Racing Engineer
Tiffany Norwood - Inventor, Cornell Entrepreneur of the Year
Armando Pauker - Early stage AI investor focusing on healthcare and cybersecurity
F. Scott Kieff - Fmr ITC Commissioner; security advisor to three presidents
Emily Joy Bembeneck - Dir, Center for Applied AI at U, of Chicago Booth School of Business
Brian Hinman - IP business executive at Aon, Philips, InterDigital, IBM
Efrat Kasznik - Foresight Valuation; Stanford B-School Instructor
Daryl Lim - Penn State Dickinson Law; Center for Socially Responsible AI
Attend specific panels and presentations or all of the event. Past IP Awareness Summits were attended by persons interested in IP rights from the U.S., Europe and Asia, as well as South America and Africa.
"Discover how the race for an advantage on the race track parallels the challenges companies face with securing an edge in the AI/IP age," says keynote Alex Castrounis, CEO of Why of AI? "This year's IPAS will inspire listeners to think about the delicate balance between innovation, competition, and responsibility in the race to the top."
The Center for Intellectual Property Understanding is an independent nonprofit established in 2016 that raises awareness about the impact of IP on people, business and society. CIPU provides outreach to improve familiarity with IP rights and promote sharing. It holds events, such as the annual IP Awareness Summit®, curates IPBasics.org, an information portal, and produces ‘Understanding IP Matters,’ a top-three ranked podcast series, now in its third season. UIPM enables successful creators and entrepreneurs to share their IP story. For more information, visit www.understandingip.org.
Bruce Berman
The Center for IP Understanding
+1 917-225-6184
bberman@understandingip.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube