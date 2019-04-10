Free Original Education Materials from Every Child a Reader

Thirteen acclaimed children's book artists create bookmarks and comic book activities for kids and teens.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of the yearlong celebration of Children Book Week's 100th anniversary this year, these artists have created free, original materials for the home and classroom.Six original Children’s Book Week bookmarks have been designed by Selina Alko and Sean Qualls, Vera Brosgol, Jason Chin, Ekua Holmes, Juana Medina, and Jessie Sima. Finish-the-story comic pages have been created by these comic/graphic novelists: Jed Alexander, Morgan Clement, Gale Galligan, Kazu Kibuishi, Yehudi Mercado, Chad Sell and Judd Winick.All are now available to download and print at www.EveryChildaReader.net Every Child a Reader is a 501(c)(3) literacy charity dedicated to inspiring a lifelong love of reading in children and teens. Every Child a Reader’s national programs include Children’s Book Week, the Children’s & Teen Choice Book Awards, Get Caught Reading, and the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature program (in conjunction with the Library of Congress).



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.