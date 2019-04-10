Imaging and Branding With Social Media: Instagram

Candice Georgiadis LaShawn Wiltz, the creator of Everyday Eyecandy.com Dustin Zick, social media manager at Bader Rutter

Instagram has grown to become an imaging and branding powerhouse.

Here’s the number one mistake brands make on Instagram: Being too professional. Instagram is a social media platform and customers want to see your brand’s personality.” — Melanie Balke, Director of Growth Strategy at BAMF Media

GREENWICH, CT, USA, April 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greenwich, CT – Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing foot print of companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.Instagram: a focal point for visual expression. Social media use has exploded and in particular, Instagram. It is a fantastic platform to get your message across but there are some key things one needs to do when creating and maintaining a following. Candice Georgiadis interviews LaShawn Wiltz about Instagram, followers and how to grow them. Here is an excerpt:"Let’s talk about Instagram specifically, now. Can you share 6 ways to leverage Instagram to dramatically improve your business? Please share a story or example for each.1) Be Social and Engage. I put this first for a reason. Instagram is a SOCIAL network that thrives and runs on being engaged. Interacting with other Instagram accounts in your niche by liking, commenting and following is still one of the fastest ways to grow your accounts. Why? Because you are making connections. So if you sell shoes, you should be interacting with companies that sell shoes and fashionistas who wear shoes and post about them on their accounts.There are your people! They are the ones who will most likely to engage back and follow you because they are interested in your content.2) Engage Back. When a customer takes the time out of their day to like or actually comment on your content, ENGAGE BACK! Instagram’s mission is to keep you and your customers on the app as long as possible. This is why they gave us the ability to like comments, threaded comments on our posts and the ability to send DM’s. Engaging with your customers shows them that you care and it keeps them coming back. But remember that engagement shouldn’t have a spammy quality. Make meaningful comments!3) Leverage your Captions! Yes, Instagram is a visual platform, but once you hook them with the photo, to increase the chance that they will do more than just double tap and move on, you need to give them a reason to stop and comment. Make sure your caption continues the story that your photo is trying to tell! And give users a reason to comment by using a call to action. A call to action gives a user a reason to do something. For example, Head to the link in our bio for the latest sale information. Or telling users to “leave a comment with your best advice about…” This gives users a reason to comment and a feeling of community when you respond to that comment. And THAT keeps them coming back." - Read the full interview of LaShawn Wiltz, the creator of Everyday Eyecandy.com Engagement with followers is important and one powerful way to do that is using the visual focus of Instagram the right way to tell the story of a product. Pushing Instagram to its limits and beyond is what Dustin Zick did, some of which is discussed in his interview with Candice Georgiadis.“I had the pleasure of interviewing Dustin Zick, social media manager at Bader Rutter , who has more than 10 years of experience working for national brands, including Dremel Tools, Paper and Packaging Board, Kroger and Pioneer Seed. He is a Bronze Effie Award winner in the culture and arts category for his work on the Milwaukee Public Museum. Going beyond Instagram’s capabilities, Dustin created a city-wide scavenger hunt, resulting in more than a thousand participants and triggering more than 200 people to visit the Milwaukee Public Museum. Dustin “hacked” Instagram to create a unique experience by creating a collage and tagging accounts to enable an interactive experience. He achieved all of this in a short time period and with a low budget. Not only does he create social experiences but he also he works with bloggers and influencers to create visual content that tells the story of a product.” - from Candice Georgiadis' interview with Dustin Zick, social media manager at Bader Rutter.In an interview with Melanie Balke, Director of Growth Strategy at BAMF Media , Candice Georgiadis brings the interview around to the 'story' function of Instagram:“Let’s talk about Instagram specifically, now. Can you share 6 ways to leverage Instagram to dramatically improve your business? Please share a story or example for each.Absolutely, let me break down the 6 most impactful ways to dramatically improve your business with Instagram.1) Leverage Instagram Stories To Drive SalesInstagram stories are a great way to drive sales both through ads as well as through organic content.400 million people use Instagram stories and observing habits I have noticed that people are more likely now to click through stories rather than scroll through a feed. Instagram stories have people be more actively watching and engaged than just scrolling through a feed. That’s where brands’ opportunity lies to create an Instagram story ad that is compelling and seems like organic content seducing the audience to watch your ad without even realizing it is one.”As can be seen, Instagram is not only powerful, but, with over 400 million users, it draws the crowd. 