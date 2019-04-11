Dodge Extended Vehicle Warranty Replacements Available from autopom!

Dodge extended warranty alternatives available from autopom!

Vehicle Protection Plans from autopom! helping cover the cost of unexpected Dodge repairs.

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Without a Dodge warranty or extended vehicle protection plan, the cost of unexpected repairs can put a financial strain on many drivers. Vehicle Protection Plans from autopom! are seeking to change this. Thousands of drivers from across the state have found automotive peace of mind with autopom!.

Vehicle Protection Plans from autopom! are convenient alternatives to extended car warranties. While an extended warranty may be sold by a dealership or manufacturer, Vehicle Protection Plans are sold by third-parties. autopom!’s team of agents are licensed to sell vehicle service contracts and mechanical breakdown insurance.

“We are certified providers of Vehicle Protection Plans and breakdown insurance,” explains Mike Jones, president and CEO of autopom!. “We’re partnered with several contract providers from across the nation and are able to offer our customers value and variety.”

Benefits of Vehicle Protection Plans from autopom! include nationwide breakdown coverage, roadside assistance, and repair shop choice. Plans start at $1,488 for California drivers. Meanwhile, plans start around $2,500 in other states nationwide.

To learn more about replacing your expired Dodge warranty, request a free quote by visiting http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/ or by calling 1.800.724.8141.



