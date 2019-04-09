Fashion with Functionality: Drivers and Innovations in Adaptive Clothing

New Report Details the Current State of the Adaptive Clothing Market and the Main Factors Driving Its Growth

The potential exists for companies to leverage emerging technologies and trends in apparel to benefit wearers both physically and psychologically, while thriving in a growing market with unmet needs.” — Daniel Morales, PreScouter Project Architect

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, April 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PreScouter, a Chicago-based research intelligence company, has released a detailed report on adaptive clothing technologies with a comprehensive overview of the current state of the market. With a market opportunity of nearly $30 billion USD, PreScouter believes that this report is a valuable resource for any company looking to understand and potentially tap into adaptive clothing market.

Historically, adaptive clothing has existed as a niche industry that has not been integrated with mainstream brands. But in today’s world, “fashion and functionality in clothing is now for everyone,” comments Dr. Vinayak Khattar, one of the researchers who compiled the report. “The growing adaptive clothing market is now poised to surpass $280 billion USD in the next 5 years with several new entrants focusing on meeting the increasing demands of the disabled and the elderly,” adds Khattar.

The report, or intelligence brief, as PreScouter calls it, provides the current state-of-market of the adaptive clothing industry, detailing market drivers and innovations from some historic key players. The report also details 16 new technologies and startups in the space, illustrating the main features of each.

Dr. Daniel Morales, PreScouter Project Architect for the Consumer Goods Industry, sees that regardless of their level of functioning, people strive for a sense of independence and inclusion. “Hence, the potential exists for companies to leverage emerging technologies and trends in apparel to benefit wearers both physically and psychologically, while thriving in a growing market with unmet needs,” adds Morales.

About PreScouter, Inc.: PreScouter provides research support services to help business leaders make better R&D, product development, and corporate development decisions. PreScouter’s custom-selected teams of Advanced Degree Researchers and Subject Matter Experts connect business leaders with new markets, commercializable technologies, industry-impacting startups, and other actionable data. PreScouter’s growing list of 500+ clients includes GE Healthcare, Coca-Cola, BAE Systems, Clorox, and Volvo. For more info, please visit www.prescouter.com.

Link to report: https://www.prescouter.com/inquiry/drivers-and-innovations-in-the-adaptive-clothing-market/

