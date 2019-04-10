ENAVATE Launches Redesigned B2B eCommerce Solution for Wholesale Distribution

Enavate

ENAVATE offers eCommerce features for office product dealers and distributors of healthcare, education, janitorial and industrial supplies.

Our eCommerce solution is cost-effective and easy to deploy with minimal technical expertise and is designed to help distribution companies meet challenges and opportunities in the market head-on.” — Thomas Ajspur, CEO

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, April 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENAVATE, a leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 provider, has released its redesigned Customer Connect B2B eCommerce solution, which offers new features for distributors and dealers that use Microsoft Dynamics AX. Those upgrades are designed for office product dealers, education-product and healthcare distributors, and distributors of janitorial and industrial supplies.

“Distributors in today’s market must embrace a digital transformation to the cloud, or risk becoming irrelevant as more and more customers demand the convenience of an omnichannel buying experience that includes eCommerce,” said Thomas Ajspur, CEO of ENAVATE.

By offering eCommerce to their customers and sales teams, Microsoft Dynamics AX users get more value from their investments in the Microsoft platform. ENAVATE Customer Connect provides large and small distribution companies an eCommerce web solution with unlimited website page layouts that can be customized based on each customer’s parameters. And unlike other eCommerce solutions, ENAVATE Customer Connect is also designed as a productivity tool for sales teams, who can use the solution as they work with customers in the field.

ENAVATE is committed to offering solutions that help small and mid-sized distributors and dealers compete in a rapidly consolidating and increasingly competitive market.

“Distributors continue to get hammered by Amazon and other competitors such as Staples and Essendant that have driven the buyer online with easy-to-use websites and quick shipping. There’s an ongoing shift to digital in these markets,” said Ajspur. “Our eCommerce solution is cost-effective and easy to deploy with minimal technical expertise and is designed to help these companies meet these challenges and opportunities in the market head-on.”

About ENAVATE

ENAVATE is a Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner committed to providing transformational software solutions and services to our partners and clients worldwide. ENAVATE partners with distribution companies in North America to implement, upgrade and make the most of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and AX software platforms; provides managed services to customers with Microsoft Dynamics; and partners with Microsoft Dynamics Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) globally to provide consulting, upgrades, re-design maintenance and implementation support. Visit enavate.com to learn more.

For more information, please contact Patric Timmermans, Director of Marketing, ENAVATE, at +1 (303) 324 4570 or email patric.timmermans@enavate.com.



