Anatara Lifesciences brings new hope for sufferers of IBS

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, April 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anatara Lifesciences brings new hope for sufferers of IBS10th April 2019: Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR), a company focused on developing and commercialising innovative products for gut health, has welcomed IBS Awareness Month this April with news that it is developing a new dietary supplement for sufferers of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) that will help manage the condition and its associated symptoms.IBS is a chronic condition that affects 20% of the Australian population , but whilst it is the most common disorder of the human digestive tract, it is often misunderstood, and treatment options are limited. Major symptoms of IBS include discomfort, pain, cramping and bloating in the abdominal area and stomach, excessive flatulence (wind), and severe constipation and chronic diarrhea (or both).Anatara’s gastrointestinal reprogramming dietary supplement is a natural dietary supplement that provides a unique, patent pending combination of clinically studied ingredients to deliver a wholistic approach to gut health. The product has been specifically developed to improve and maintain gastrointestinal health and assist IBS patients to manage their condition and the associated symptoms by:• Restoring balance to the gut microbiome, which can improve digestive function and boost the immune system;• Reducing gastrointestinal inflammation, delivering natural digestive support to help in reducing digestive discomfort, improving food digestion and nutrient absorption;• Promoting and supporting mucosal healing which in turn protects the lining in the gut;• Restoring intestinal epithelial barrier integrity.“As someone who has suffered from IBS for 20 years, I welcome IBS Awareness Month to raise people’s understanding of what it’s like to live with such a painful, embarrassing and often debilitating condition. I don’t think the average person appreciates how much IBS impacts your life - I can never go anywhere without knowing where the closest toilet is going to be!” said Adam, 44, Brisbane, Australia.“I would definitely welcome a new natural, dietary supplement that would help to manage the condition and alleviate my symptoms. I look forward to following Anatara’s progress as they work to bring this product to market.”Anatara recently announced outstanding results from its proof of concept studies in 3-dimensional gut models in the laboratory, which demonstrated that GaRP was efficacious and:• Reduced production of pro-inflammatory proteins by gut and inflammatory cells by >85%;• Reduced the attachment and invasion of IBD and IBS pro-inflammatory bacteria into healthy gut cells by >95%;• Protected and maintained gut integrity.Anatara is now planning for a human clinical study for IBS, with patient recruitment anticipated to start in the second half of 2019. The human study will be observational with the potential to support health claims.“The results we’ve seen from our proof of concept data and the feedback from gastroenterologists to date have been very positive and indicate that our dietary supplement may be a breakthrough product for the treatment of IBS,” said Steven Lydeamore, CEO, Anatara Lifesciences.He continued, “As we move into clinical human trials we are continuing our conversations with leading pharmaceutical and health companies, and we are confident of securing the best partner possible to bring this product to market within 18-24 months.”For more information please contact:Cherie HartleyIR Department+61 418 737 020cherie.hartley@irdepartment.com.auAbout Anatara LifesciencesAnatara Lifesciences Ltd (ASX:ANR) is developing and commercialising innovative, evidence-based products for gastrointestinal health where there is significant unmet need. Anatara is a life sciences company with expertise in developing products for animal and human health. Following the successful licencing of our first product to leading global animal health company, Zoetis Inc, we are now focused on building a pipeline of human gastrointestinal health products. Underlying this product development program is our commitment to delivering real outcomes for patients and strong value for our shareholders.For more information, please visit www.anataralifesciences.com



