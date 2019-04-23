EvolveWare™ Inc Announces the Release of Intellisys™ Lite

Comprehensive Analysis of Software Applications at No Charge

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, EvolveWare Inc announced the release of Intellisys Lite, enabling owners to produce essential documentation about their applications at no cost.

“This is the first-time organizations will be able to get a preliminary analysis of their applications without paying any license fees.” said Mike Helft, Business Strategy Officer at EvolveWare Inc.

Intellisys Lite will enable organizations to collect a complete inventory of their applications and provide knowledge on their state as it relates to ease of maintenance and their candidacy for modernization – logistics, missing inventory, dead code, complexity, connectivity, and data flow.

These details provide a valuable first step, COST-FREE, to a growing need within organizations to understand the future of their application portfolio – maintain, retire, replace or modernize.

Intellisys Lite, as the name suggests, is a “limited” version of EvolveWare’s flagship product, Intellisys, which enables organizations to understand, analyze, optimize and modernize their application portfolio.

The full version of Intellisys is now available as a pay on demand solution – customers pay for Intellisys on an as needed basis and are not committed to any long-term contract.

“With EvolveWare’s automated optimization and migration solution, we were able to modernize and migrate a critical U.S. Air Force education and promotion data system in record time” - Retired Lt. Gen. William Lord of the United States Air Force.

For more information about Intellisys, visit our website https://evolveware.com

EvolveWare was founded in 2001 with a mission to automate IT Services using machine learning and artificial intelligence. It launched its first product, Legacy Modernizer, in 2007 and extended its reach to both legacy and modern applications in 2016 with the launch of its new flagship product, Intellisys. The goal – automated documentation, analysis, maintenance, rationalization, optimization and modernization of software applications.





