GoGo Quinoa is offering you the chance to win a trip to Bolivia, a prize worth 3000$

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the light of the Expo Manger Santé, GoGo Quinoa is offering a lucky winner a trip of a lifetime in the heart of Bolivia.Martin Bilodeau, GoGo Quinoa’s founding President says “It’s a country and a culture with whom we’ve sewed tight relationships for the last 14 years and the contrasting geographic location is absolutely worth discovering.”The winner will have the opportunity to bring their + 1 on this lovely trip, which includes roundtrip airfare for two, a maximum stay of 14 days and much more. A prize worth up to 3000$. The lucky winner will have the opportunity to plan their trip with the help and support of the travel agency Le Groupe V.I.P.For more information on how to enter visit: https://www.gogoquinoa.com/win-an-adventurous-trip-to-bolivia-worth-3000/ or email the marketing team at info@gogoquinoa.com. This contest will close May 27th, 2019 at 3:00 PM (EST).About GoGo QuinoaSince its beginnings in 2004, GoGo Quinoa (Cie 2 Ameriks) manufactures and imports over 60 plant-based and allergen-free products made from quinoa and other super grains and legumes (chia, amaranth, buckwheat, lentils, chickpea). In order to meet the growing demand for their products, both in Canada and internationally, the company now operates from a 45 000 square foot factory, which is certified SQF, organic, gluten-free and Kosher.Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gogoquinoa/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GoGoQuinoa/ LinkedIn: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/cie-2-ameriks-gogo-quinoa SOURCE: GoGo Quinoa



