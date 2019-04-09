Uhuru Opens New R&D Facility in Japan’s Wakayama Prefecture

Uhuru Corp. announced the opening of a new R&D facility in Shirahama Town, an area known as a hub for testing new disruptive technologies.

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, April 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tokyo, Japan: Uhuru Corporation is pleased to announce today the opening of a new R&D facility in Shirahama Town on the south coast of Japan’s main island, an area known as a hub for testing new disruptive technologies. Uhuru’s new facility will focus on the development of distributed ledger technologies, namely blockchain.

Uhuru believes that introducing advanced technologies like AI, IoT and blockchain to local industry is only meaningful if there are practical applications for the technology. Research conducted by Uhuru across Japan shows that most projects have not managed to progress past the Proof of Concept (PoC) stage to mass adoption. As a result, in order to ensure project success, Uhuru has chosen to collaborate with the various stakeholders from the outset to create new solutions enabling businesses to utilize IT and IoT to implement projects on a much wider scale. Uhuru has a number of key partners, including Wakayama Prefecture and Shirahama Town, Nanki-Shirahama Airport, Inc. and NEC Corporation.

The first project Wakayama will launch is a “hands-free” sightseeing service, in which facial recognition technology is used to identify visitors and provide them with various services. Japan’s spiritual heartland is in Wakayama, where tourists flock to Kumano Kodo Pilgrimage Route, a World Heritage listed site; the Koyasan mountaintop temple complex; and the white sands of Shirarahama Beach. Working with Uhuru, the region is also looking to eventually expand the “Omotenashi” (hospitality) experience to mobility and transportation, restaurants, shopping, office spaces, and various activities. Advanced technologies including face recognition and blockchain are vital in developing these services.

Mr. Makoto Itani, Mayor of Shirahama Town, commented: “Various IT companies including salesforce.com and NEC Solution Innovators have satellite offices in Shirahama. I am excited to have Uhuru Corporation join them by opening an operation site in our town and commencing business and R&D for local projects, such as ensuring the smoother running of managed tourism through the use of IoT and IT. The initiative will surely only enhance Shirahama’s reputation as a ‘one and only’ tourist resort.”

Mr. Atsushi Kojo, CTO of Uhuru Corporation and a member of CEFACT＊, said: “We are delighted to join forces with other key partners in Shirahama in order to develop the right products for them. Our research has shown that a number of projects never saw the light of day due to a lack of suitable technology. By being involved in the planning phase, we can ensure we work together with our partners to develop the right technology for them.”

Atsushi Kojo will relocate to Shirahama to work on the development of the aforementioned new technologies. Uhuru plans to hire a number of new engineers to staff the R&D facility in Wakayama.

New Operation Sites

Shirahama-cho Second IT Business Office

Address: 2054-1 Shirahama Town, Nishimuro-gun, Wakayama

Administrator: Shirahama Town

Access: Approximately 3 minutes by car from Nanki-Shirahama Airport

Approximately 10 minutes by car from Nanki Shirahama Interchange

Nanki-Shirahama Airport Building

Address: 1622-125 Saino, Shirahama Town, Nishimuro-gun, Wakayama

Administrator: Nanki Shirahama Airport Building Co., Ltd.

Access: 2nd Floor, Nanki-Shirahama Airport



＊The United Nations Centre for Trade Facilitation and Electronic Business (UN/CEFACT) is a subsidiary, intergovernmental body of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) which serves as a focal point within the United Nations Economic and Social Council for trade facilitation recommendations and electronic business standards, as well as formulation of related global policies and technological specifications. It maintains the United Nations/Electronic Data Interchange for Administration, Commerce and Transport (UN/EDIFACT), the international EDI standard, and facilitates various technological specifications for next-generation EDI and common dictionary for EDI.

PLEASE NOTE: Names of companies, products and services contained in this news release are trademarks or registered trademarks of Uhuru or the respective companies and organizations.

About Uhuru Corporation (https://uhuru.co.jp/)

Uhuru’s corporate philosophy is to “create the future with technology and free thinking”. We aspire to contribute to our clients and society by bringing added value with innovative products and services based on the Internet. Focusing on IoT business, we continue to make transformation happen with enebular, our IoT Orchestration service that allows unified management of edge devices and the cloud. We are also working on next-generation telecommunications technology including NB-IoT in preparation for the upcoming era of 5G. Our teams of experts in consulting, engineering and creative production strive to create business at our clients by offering one-stop access to professional services in business strategy, technological support and communication strategy.



