Smith Publicity Book Marketing Campaign Secures Extensive Coverage- Four National TV Interviews; Cover Story in "People"
Kerri Rawson and Her Book "A Serial Killer’s Daughter: My Story of Faith, Love and Overcoming" Receive Widespread Exposure
Media coverage for Rawson and her book included interviews on television programs such as:
• Dr. Oz
• Dr. Phil
• 20/20
• The View
Rawson was also featured on the front cover of "People" magazine, with a full, multi-page feature story.
A description "A Serial Killer’s Daughter: My Story of Faith, Love and Overcoming" from Amazon.com:
“In 2005, Kerri Rawson heard a knock on the door of her apartment. When she opened it, an FBI agent informed her that her father had been arrested for murdering ten people, including two children. It was then that she learned her father was the notorious serial killer known as BTK, a name he’d given himself that described the horrific way he committed his crimes: bind, torture, kill. As news of his capture spread, Wichita celebrated the end of a thirty-one-year nightmare.”
The Smith Publicity team that implemented the campaign included Sarah Miniaci, Michela DellaMonica and Mike Onorato.
“This was a ‘perfect storm’ situation – a terrific book combined with a talented, veteran book publicity team,” says CEO Dan Smith. “It was so rewarding for the team to get Kerri’s incredible story out there.”
About Smith Publicity
Founded in 1997 by Dan Smith as one person-one client operation, Smith Publicity has grown every year and promoted over 3,500 authors. An “equal opportunity book marketing firm,” the agency works with authors ranging from self-published, first-time authors to New York Times bestsellers released by major publishers. www.SmithPublicity.com
