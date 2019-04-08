Changing Cannabis Stigma with Image and Branding Specialist

Casey Georgeson, the founder of SAINT JANE Derek Thomas, vice president of Business Development at Veritas Farms, Inc. Vincent Vitale, director of digital marketing and sales at Quanta Inc.

Cannabis Stigma Still Holds the Market Back

The lesson is not to be afraid to say no to, and even sometimes fire, your clients.” — Derek Thomas, VP of Business Development at Veritas Farms, Inc.

GREENWICH, CT, USA, April 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions, but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.The cannabis market, made up of Marijuana and Hemp sub-markets, continues to grow at an astounding rate even though many people do not know the difference between the 2 plants. This 'stigma' has, as crazy as it sounds with the explosive growth, hurt the expansion and acceptance of both markets as being different.While both plants contain CBD (medical benefits) and THC (medical & psychoactive), Hemp contains significantly higher amounts of CBD with little to virtually no THC. On the other hand, Marijuana contains very little CBD but significant amounts of THC. Further details on the benefits of each can be found on Healthline's website Amazon has a whole list of CBD products to check out.While people continue to misunderstand the differences, companies continue to push forward with CBD products and spread the word that CBD and THC are different products.The market is attracting some big names, as seen in Fotis Georgiadis' interview of Casey Georgeson, founder of Saint Jane. She led Kendo’s brand development for Marc Jacobs Beauty, Elizabeth & James Nirvana, Marchesa Parfum D’Extase and Disney for Sephora. Passionate about the high-performance benefits of CBD, Casey created SAINT JANE with best-in-class beauty formulations harnessing the power of CBD. In addition to SAINT JANE, Casey is VP of Creative for The Wine Group, one of the largest wine companies in the world. In her role, Casey is the creative vision behind some of the industry’s most sought-after wines including Cupcake Vineyards, Chloe Wine Collection and Ava Grace Vineyards.People want to feel like CEO's of companies are real people, just like they are, who pursue their dreams and make them happen. Fotis Georgiadis brings this out during the interview inquiring about the funniest mistake Casey Georgeson made when building her Saint Jane company:“Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?When I first started working with CBD, I felt a bit like a mad scientist creating elixirs for friends to try. One particular formula was extremely potent in “herbal aroma” and it wasn’t until after using it for a few weeks that I realized I’d added 10x the target amount of CBD. It was like 100mg per use. My skin never looked better, but I smelled like a dispensary.” - Casey Georgeson, founder of Saint Jane.Continuing on with the funny story theme as a way to help change the stigma of CBD, we see another such case in the interview with Derek Thomas, vice president of Business Development at Veritas Farms, Inc.“Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?When we were first starting a big part of our business model was manufacturing private label. We spent so much time trying to cater to clients’ custom needs, often to have them go out of business or move to a cheaper, lower quality provider. The revenue wasn’t worth the resources it required, so we re-evaluated the private label program. We put in new minimum order quantities, lead times, order processes, and stipulations on the types of formulations we would do. Now it is a thriving and profitable part of our business that supports our own brand, Veritas Farms. The lesson is not to be afraid to say no to, and even sometimes fire, your clients.” - Derek Thomas being interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis.It turns out there are lessons to be learned from these particular sections of the interviews. They pull people in, to continue reading more, while at the same time providing valuable insight into challenges and solutions in the CBD industry. Here is another example of that:“Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?The mistakes I made early on in this industry stemmed from me treating CBD like other traditional industries. Fundamentally it is different. Originally I tried to toe the line when it came to advertising our product and find ways around the rules and regulations, but this industry is in its’ infancy and there simply aren’t guidelines on what is and isn’t allowed. The biggest lesson I learned so far in my failures is to double down on what works and to not think conventionally.” - Fotis Georgiadis interviewing Vince Vitale, veteran digital marketer and director of digital marketing and sales at Quanta Inc.With continued positive and factual branding and imaging exposure, similar to what Fotis Georgiadis is doing, for both companies and the industry as a whole, consumers will slowly begin to understand the differences between the two distinct plants and how the same species can still have 2 completely different effects on the human body, while still being beneficial. 