TurbineAero, Inc. Announces new Vice President Sales & Marketing – Donna J. Chase

I am excited by the opportunities for enhanced accelerated growth and profitability which Donna will lead the broader global team to uncover and achieve.” — Robert Wilson, CEO

UNITED STATES, April 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- TurbineAero , Inc. Announces new Vice President Sales & Marketing – Donna J. ChaseUSA — 8 March 2019 — TurbineAero, headquartered in Chandler, AZ, announced today the new Vice President Sales & Marketing leading their global sales team.Donna J. Chase joined TurbineAero after spending 32 years in the Aerospace/Aviation industry in a variety of leadership roles. The last 26 years of those years were at Honeywell Aerospace which included running a $500M global Business Aviation Aftermarket business consisting of avionics, mechanical & electromechanical components, software solutions, and services.“Donna has extensive experience in customer facing roles, including global customer support. She brings over 17 years of engineering, operations, marketing and business leadership across a variety of aerospace businesses and roles,” said Robert Wilson, CEO. “I am excited by the opportunities for enhanced accelerated growth and profitability which Donna will lead the broader global team to uncover and achieve.”Donna’s prior roles included Lockheed Martin and United Technologies (Hamilton Sundstrand). Donna holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering, an MS in Theology, is a certified Executive Coach, and a six-sigma Blackbelt.“I am impressed and confident in TurbineAero’s ability to deliver MRO excellence, and am looking forward to the opportunity of leading a world class sales and marketing team to the next level of productivity, growth and customer commitment,” said Donna.About TurbineAero, Inc.TurbineAero is a leading APU MRO service provider of comprehensive, flexible and reliable solutions to the global aerospace community. As the largest independent APU MRO globally, TurbineAero repairs, sells, leases, tests, and certifies APU and related parts accessories. TurbineAero currently has four locations, three business units are located near Phoenix, AZ and the fourth is just outside of Bangkok, Thailand. For more information, please visit www.turbineaero.com For more information, press only:TurbineAero, Inc.Lisa Gates+1 (480) 824-2700Lisa.gates@turbineaero.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.