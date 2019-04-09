Lotus Petal Foundation grows school to educate over 550 under-privileged children in India. Annual Gala in California

Lotus Petal is Changing the World one child at a Time Transforming Lives Through Education - Lotus Petal Upliftment in India through Education of Children

Annual Dinner Gala in California on May 11 at Hilton Garden Inn, Palo Alto, CA and May 18 at Hyatt Regency, Long Beach, CA

LONG BEACH, CA, USA, April 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lotus Petal Foundation, was set up with the objective of helping children in the urban slums of India. Access to quality education, basic healthcare and a secure life of dignity is still a distant dream to the underprivileged in India. Kushal Raj decided to make a change - In 2011, he gave up his corporate career at Ikea and started a makeshift school in a single room with six boys and a girl - that was the beginning of Lotus Petal. His goal is to nurture these kids to become individuals who can get an employment and hence lead a life of dignity.Lotus Petal Foundation in Gurugram, Haryana India has grown significantly since 2011. In 2019, increased its student enrollment from 425 children to 555 children and admitted 191 children in the 2019. All kids are provided with free education and food during school hours. This is a step towards the ambitious 30-30 goal set by the Lotus Petal Founder of educating 30,000 children by 2030.“When we educate a child, we help not just one life but on average 4-5 lives of the child’s family as the child often becomes the highest earner due to the education received from the Lotus Petal School. This helps the child and the family escape a cycle of poverty. This positive cycle of upliftment is very important as a permanent escape from poverty.” Says Kushal Raj, founder of Lotus Petal FoundationAs its next step, Lotus Petal is building out a 120,000 square foot campus where it will be able to educate 2,000 children. Land for the campus has been donated by a key sponsor – Pankaj Kumar. Lotus Petal is planning to start Phase 1 of the construction by March 2020 and operationalize the school in 2021. The first phase requires $750,000 in funds and Lotus Petal has been pledged commitments of nearly $400,000 out of the $750,000 that will go towards the school.To raise the necessary funds for the 2000 children facility, Lotus Petal is holding 2 galas in California in May 2019. Northern California : Hilton Garden Inn, Palo Alto. May 11th, 2019. https://lpfnorcal.eventbrite.com Event Chairperson: Arun Sharma, Senior Engineering Manager at Cisco Southern California , Hyatt Regency, Long Beach. May 18, 2019. https://lpf2019.eventbrite.com Event Committee:Pankaj Kumar, Chief Technology Officer at Unify DotsRavinder Pal Singh, Senior Manager at Hitachi Solutions America Ltd.Yogesh Kasat, Principal at Real DynamicsGanesh Sankaran, Vice President at Latent ViewThe events will feature an India-themed buffet dinner, silent auction and light entertainment. The founder of Lotus Petal Foundation Kushal Raj will be at the event to talk about his story and his vision of the organization.



