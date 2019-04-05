Max Spann to Auction Oceanfront Home - Sweeping, Panoramic Views Adjoining Natural Area

Master Bedroom View Living Room View

Last Home looking north before Long Beach Island

The pictures can’t capture the grand panoramic views this house provides.” — Bob Dann, EVP of Max Spann Auction Co

BRIGANTINE, NJ, USA, April 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A 4,087+/- SF five bedroom, four and a half bath, single-family home at the top of the northern end of Brigantine, is going up for Auction! This dramatic direct oceanfront home with sweeping, panoramic views of Brigantine’s pristine preserved North End is being auctioned by Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Co Previously asking from $2,900,000, the home now is guaranteed to sell at or above the minimum Bid of $1,300,000. This beautiful home features reverse living with spacious kitchen and open great room, grand master suite, private oceanfront decks. An Open House is scheduled from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday April 14th onsite at 1415 E. Brigantine Avenue, Brigantine, NJ 08203. The auction is scheduled for Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.“The pictures can’t capture the grand panoramic views this house provides.” Said Bob Dann, EVP of Max Spann Auction Co. “Bid your price for this dream ocean front shore home.”To take the next step, call 888-299-1438 for the property information package, attend the auction and bid. For more information about this and other Max Spann’s auctions, visit www.maxspann.com , or follow Max Spann on Facebook/MaxSpann and Twitter/MaxSpann.

Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co - Brigantine Oceanfront Oasis 2019



