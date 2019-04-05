Max Spann to Auction Oceanfront Home - Sweeping, Panoramic Views Adjoining Natural Area
Last Home looking north before Long Beach Island
Previously asking from $2,900,000, the home now is guaranteed to sell at or above the minimum Bid of $1,300,000. This beautiful home features reverse living with spacious kitchen and open great room, grand master suite, private oceanfront decks. An Open House is scheduled from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday April 14th onsite at 1415 E. Brigantine Avenue, Brigantine, NJ 08203. The auction is scheduled for Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
“The pictures can’t capture the grand panoramic views this house provides.” Said Bob Dann, EVP of Max Spann Auction Co. “Bid your price for this dream ocean front shore home.”
To take the next step, call 888-299-1438 for the property information package, attend the auction and bid. For more information about this and other Max Spann’s auctions, visit www.maxspann.com, or follow Max Spann on Facebook/MaxSpann and Twitter/MaxSpann.
Max Spann Jr.
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co
+1 908-735-9191
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co - Brigantine Oceanfront Oasis 2019
