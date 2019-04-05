Transport and Logistics Cybersecurity

Logistics Cyber Security Conference May 21/22

Understanding and Mitigating Cyber Risk to the Global Logistics Supply Chain

The Cyber Senate are doing excellent work. Such events are so hard to get right, and theirs are of outstanding quality. This is very rare and very hard to do” — Prof. of Cyber Security Tallinn University of Technology, Estonia

HOOFDDORP, AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, April 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the rapid adoption of IT and IoT solutions continues to enable ever greater operational efficiency in the processing of data and critical automation systems, the logistics and transport sector is facing the task of responding to new threat vectors and an unprecedented level of cyber risk. With an increased reliance on data-led solutions, from smart infrastructure and connected operational technology to the exchange and processing of critical customer data in the cloud, the attack surface has expanded and the risk has become increasingly difficult to quantify.

Recent high-profile cyber incidents have left little doubt as to the seriousness and scale of the disruption that can be caused, and losses sustained across the supply chain when vulnerabilities are exploited. The new paradigm brought about by IT/OT/IoT convergence is forcing an evolution in cybersecurity strategy from prevention towards attaining the defence in depth to detect, contain and mitigate attacks when our systems are compromised.

The event will bring together cybersecurity strategists from leading global logistics companies, infrastructure operators and supply chain, to better understand the global threat landscape, cyber risk governance strategy and the latest tools and techniques towards developing detection, response and recovery capabilities.

Key Presenters announced include:

Andy Powell, A P Moller-Maersk, Chief Information Security Officer

Chris Blask, Unisys, Global Director Industrial and IoT Security

José Santos, DB Schenker, CIO Portugal - Head of Infrastructure & Support Iberia

Michal Zdunowski, DB Schenker, Cyber Security Manager

Ruud van Oorschot, Vanderlande,Senior Cyber Security Specialist

Dr Felix Greve, Hamburg Süd, CISO

Christian von Rützen, DACHSER, Department Head IT Security

Callum Wright, Hermes, Security Architect and Deputy DPO

Belle Webster, Port of Amsterdam, Cyber Program Manager

Sudarsan Thattai, Lineage Logistics, CIO

Thomas Pache, RiskPoint, Head of Cyber & Senior Underwriter Tech/Cyber

Craig Dunn, Hiscox, Head of Cyber Services

Chris Kubecka, HypaSec, CEO

Lyzia Iterson, Fluor Corporation, Information Security Leader

Svante Einarsson, DNV GL, Senior Cyber Security Advisor

Henk Bronk, Findect, Cyber Security Consultant



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.