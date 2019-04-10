Houston Companies Elevated Tech and Hyperlinks Media Join Forces to Provide Powerful Cyber Attack Defense

Two is Better Than One, Especially When Protecting Businesses Against Cyber Attacks

This partnership will allow both companies to offer comprehensive cyber security to any size business. Protection will be available for their computer network and websites all with one phone call.” — Charles Mazzini

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What happens when a digital marketing agency and IT company join forces? Cyber attackers face a force to be reckoned with. Houston IT company Elevated Tech and Houston digital marketing agency Hyperlinks Media have partnered up to provide their clientele with on-site IT network protection and website hosting protection against cybercrime.

With the partnership of Hyperlinks Media and Elevated Tech, businesses of all types can count on heavy-duty security for both their website and network. According to Jason Rorie, owner of Elevated Technologies, the ultimate protection against cyber attacks comes in three forms: training, protection, and insurance. The National Cyber Security Alliance supports this by advising that companies must be prepared to “respond to the inevitable cyber incident, restore normal operations, and ensure that the company’s reputation is protected”. Together, Hyperlinks Media and Elevated Tech provide massive internet security coverage in these very fields.

It’s easy to confuse website security with network security but many don’t understand their distinct necessary placement in the grand scheme of cyber attack defense. Website security focuses on preventing malware, blacklisting, and DDoS attacks; all forms of cyber attacks that work to steal important customer data from their business website. While these attacks are ordinarily hard to detect, Hyperlinks Media actively defends their clientele with its website security services and website backup services in case of a breach.

Elevated Tech totes years of experience providing network security against ferocious cyber attempts. Its services include managing firewalls, secure wifi, remote connectivity, two-factor authentication, and of course, user awareness training just to name a few.

With the unbeatable fusion of these two companies, those who rely on their stream of website-generated leads can appreciate the two-in-one protection that these companies will provide jointly.

About the Company: Hyperlinks Media LLC. is a digital marketing agency specializing in helping businesses grow their online presence and brand through digital marketing. The company is a recognized leader in SEO, SEM and PPC campaigns, as well as a respected developer of custom websites and online software. Hyperlinks Media is proud to be a Google Adwords Certified Partner, Google Authorized Reseller and Shopify Expert Developer. The company has received an A+ Better Business Bureau Accreditation and was awarded the BBB Winner of Distinction in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 for excellence and professionalism in its industry.

About the Company: Elevated Tech has provided Houston businesses with innovative IT support and technology solutions since 2006. The IT leadership team that makes up the company strives to offer high-end technology services at a price point that fits seamlessly into business initiatives. They provide the most powerful IT support systems with the delivery that focuses on providing distinct solutions to meet the unique IT needs of each individual client they work with.

What is Cyber Security?



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.