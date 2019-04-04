South Central Youth Receive Royal Treatment with Free Formal Wear for Senior Prom and Graduation on April 5

A Place Called Home’s 17th annual Cinderella & Prince Charming Project expected to benefit more than 1,200 underprivileged teens

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 1,200 South Central teens will receive royal treatment on April 5 at the 17th annual Cinderella & Prince Charming Project, hosted by non-profit youth and community center A Place Called Home (APCH).The event provides teens from economically disadvantaged homes with formal attire necessary to feel their best for senior engagements, including prom and graduation, without the high expense of purchasing formal gowns, suits, shoes and accessories. Professional tailors assist with alterations, while barbers and stylists provide haircuts, hair tips and makeup tutorials.While the Cinderella & Prince Charming Project gives teens clothing and tools to look their best on the outside, the event also focuses on nurturing the teens’ inner strength and beauty. Throughout the day, teens participate in financial, fashion and self-esteem workshops presented by special guests.“Many of the youth and families in our community don’t have the resources to buy new clothing, especially for professional opportunities and special events. We created the Cinderella & Prince Charming Project to affirm our teens’ inner and outer beauty with clothing and informational sessions that will help them feel good about themselves as they celebrate their senior year milestones and transition into adulthood,” APCH Executive Director Jonathan Zeichner said.Event sponsors include The American Sewing Guild, Bombas, Disney, Friar Tux, The LA Galaxy and Stiches Technology. This event is also made possible through generous donations of new or gently used formal attire and accessories for boys and girls.The Cinderella & Prince Charming Project will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at A Place Called Home, located at 2830 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90011.To learn more about supporting the Cinderella & Prince Charming Project, please visit https://apch.org/events/community-events/ ###About A Place Called HomeA Place Called Home (APCH) provides a safe, nurturing environment with proven programs in arts, education, and wellness for the young people in South Central Los Angeles to help them improve their economic conditions and develop healthy, fulfilling and purposeful lives. For more information, visit apch.org Media Contact:Taryn Burks, Communications & Marketing Managere: tburks@apch.org | p: (323) 232-7653 ext. 3217 | c: (951) 378-9900

