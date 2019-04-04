Medify Air Grows Partnership with Walnut Creek Marriott

[AireSpa rooms] are a great way to feel like you are at home. Just dial in your mood.” — Eddie Adair, General Manager of Walnut Creek Marriott

DOVER, DE, USA, April 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medify Air is proud to announce the continued partnership with the Walnut Creek Marriott Hotel located near downtown Walnut Creek in San Francisco’s East Bay. On March 15, 2019, Walnut Creek Marriott added an additional thirty AireSpa® medical grade systems to their property, totaling sixty AireSpa® rooms.“We are very pleased to continue this partnership with Walnut Creek Marriott and help bring cleaner air and personalized amenities to even more of their guests,” said J. Henry Scott, Founder of Medify Air. “This has been a successful relationship for the past few years, when we first added AireSpa® rooms to enhance their guest experience. We are thrilled they’ve noticed the impact of our medical grade air purifiers.”Medify Air has filled a gap in the air purifier industry with its flagship product, the MA-100a AireSpa® system. This unit includes a medical grade HEPA air purifier, a UV-sanitized cool mist humidifier, essential oil aromatherapy fragrances, and soundscape options. All of these functions are easily controlled with a touchscreen remote. Hotels can additionally monitor activity in real-time, respond to service requests, review billing, and create reports through the AireSpa® Management System portal.“At the Walnut Creek Marriott, AireSpa rooms are highly popular among our guests,” said Eddie Adair, General Manager of Walnut Creek Marriott. “The AireSpa is just one of the many ways we aim to bring health and wellness options to our guests. They’re a great way to feel like you are at home. Just dial in your mood.”About Medify AirMedify Air is a subsidiary of AireSpa Worldwide Wholesale, who purchased the AireSpa® brand and product line. Medify Air features multiple medical grade units to address the needs of consumers and hospitality partners. The company’s mission is to alleviate indoor air pollution through the highest quality air purification systems. Using only medical grade filters, Medify Air is committed to spreading awareness regarding this crisis and bringing cleaner air to all.About Walnut Creek MarriottLocated near downtown Walnut Creek, the Walnut Creek Marriott is pleased to welcome you on your trip to San Francisco’s East Bay. With a sensational view of Mt. Diablo and a short drive to Napa Valley, you’re trip to the Bay Area will be perfectly suited to your wants and desires for an ideal getaway to California’s Coast. Exploring Walnut Creek has never been easier, a complimentary shuttle can pick you up and take you around town to your favorite attractions; including the Broadway Plaza Mall, Lindsay Wildlife Museum, or the Lesher Center for the Arts. You can even be dropped off at the BART to seek out your favorite sights in San Francisco! After a long day exploring the East Bay area, you can cool off by a crystal clear outdoor pool, enjoy a meal of Baja California Fusion on-site at Átrio, or kick back and relax to live jazz music in the Lobby Lounge! When you visit the San Francisco Area, you’ll enjoy comfort, convenience, and impeccable service at the Walnut Creek Marriott.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.