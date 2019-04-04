Dr. Nathan Tenney Becomes Lead Dentist at Desert Smiles

Desert Smiles Cosmetic & Restorative Dentistry Dr. Nathan Tenney, Desert Smiles

Premier dental practice in Glendale, Arizona, passes the torch after more than 30 years of high-quality care

I am passionate about delivering high-quality dental care, and I fully intend to elevate the Desert Smiles reputation for stellar results and a welcoming office environment.” — Dr. Nathan Tenney, Dentist at Desert Smiles

GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Desert Smiles Cosmetic & Restorative Dentistry announced on Thursday that Dr. Nathan Tenney is the new head dentist at the practice. Dr. Tenney is taking over Desert Smiles from the retiring Dr. Donald Wilcox, who spent the last 32 years developing an award-winning dental office beloved by patients.

“Dr. Wilcox created a premier dental practice, and I pledge to continue his legacy,” Dr. Tenney said. “I am passionate about delivering high-quality dental care, and I fully intend to elevate the Desert Smiles reputation for stellar results and a welcoming office environment.”

Dr. Nathan Tenney graduated Midwestern University Dental School in Glendale, Arizona, at the top of his class. Before entering private practice, he previously served in the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of captain. He provided dental care to American heroes, adopting innovative diagnostic technology such as three-dimensional X-ray imaging and intraoral cameras.

During his service, Dr. Tenney was invited to train with dental residents pursuing specialty postgraduate education in oral surgery. He learned advanced techniques in dental implant placement and restoration, tooth extraction, and other procedures. He has also trained with leaders in fields such as cosmetic dentistry and root canal therapy.

In addition, Dr. Tenney has completed advanced training in sedation dentistry. He combines a gentle approach to patient care with education in oral conscious sedation to help patients feel relaxed during their appointment and reduce stress about future visits.

Arizona requires dentists to undergo a minimum of 25 hours of continuing education each year. Dr. Tenney regularly exceeds this requirement by more than four times, taking on over 100 hours of advanced studies annually.

Building relationships with patients is the cornerstone of Dr. Tenney’s dental philosophy. He looks forward to earning the trust of patients throughout the Phoenix area and, like Dr. Wilcox before him, making Desert Smiles the dental office of choice for multiple generations.

Although the dentist is changing, the team of hygienists, dental assistants, and office staff will remain the same. Some additional staff members are joining the practice as well, and these new faces greeting patients at Desert Smiles are also committed to providing excellent care.

Dr. Wilcox said in a video message titled “Passing the Torch after 32 Years at Desert Smiles” that his focus with retirement was “to find somebody who would continue the patient relationships, do quality dentistry, and take this practice to even better levels for the next 32 years.” He is confident that Dr. Tenney meets all of these criteria.

“We’re very excited about the fact that Dr. Tenney is going to be succeeding me in the practice at Desert Smiles,” Dr. Wilcox said in the video. “He has extensive training and experience – probably the most passionate person I’ve ever seen about dentistry – and he has a great heart for people.”

ABOUT DESERT SMILES COSMETIC & RESTORATIVE DENTISTRY

Desert Smiles was founded in 1986. The practice has served patients at its current office location, 18275 N. 59th Ave. Building C, Suite 114 Glendale, AZ 85308, since 2004. Led by Dr. Nathan Tenney, Desert Smiles provides patients with hands-on general, preventative, and restorative care, as well as high-quality cosmetic dentistry through treatments such as porcelain veneers, teeth whitening, and more. Dr. Tenney has advanced training and completes ongoing education in procedures including dental implants, sedation dentistry, and root canal treatment. The practice serves patients in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Peoria, and nearby areas of Arizona. Please call (602) 978-1790 to schedule an appointment at Desert Smiles, or visit https://www.desertsmiles.com/ to learn about Dr. Tenney and his team.

