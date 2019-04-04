LERNER AND ROWE GIVES BACK PRESENTS 6th ANNUAL CHARITY GOLF CLASSIC AT MCCORMICK RANCH GOLF CLUB

Our sponsors, individual community partners, and dedicated team members make our annual Charity Golf Classic successful. Together, it's possible to reach further and do more for those in need.” — Kevin Rowe, ESQ.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ., UNITED STATES, April 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lerner and Rowe Gives Back hosts their 6th Annual Charity Golf Classic on Friday, April 12, 2019, at McCormick Ranch Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., where 100% of proceeds raised will be given back to support local charities throughout the state. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10:30 a.m.

In addition to an afternoon of giving and golf, Lerner and Rowe Gives Back’s 6th Annual Charity Golf Classic will also feature a pre-tournament party with a DJ, food trucks, an awards luncheon, silent auction, concept store, and raffle drawings for incredible prizes. Even more noteworthy for 2019, winners of the golf tournament will be eligible to participate in a Million Dollar Shootout for a chance to win $1,000,000.00 (paid out as a 40-year long annuity)!

Over the past six years, the foundation has steadily increased their monetary goal to be given back to charitable organizations that assist the needy and disenfranchised members of Arizona communities. In 2016, the Lerner and Rowe Gives Back Charity Golf Classic raised just over $200K. 2017 saw over $250K raised, and for 2018, the non-profit raised over $285K. For 2019, the goal is set at $300K.

Lerner and Rowe Gives Back founder Kevin Rowe shared the following words of gratitude: “Our sponsors, individual community partners, and dedicated team members are what make our annual Charity Golf Classic such a success. I am truly grateful for all of the support given. Together, it's possible to reach further and do more for those in need.”

A limited number of sponsorship packages are still available that include golf foursomes. All other golf foursomes are sold out. Go online now to lernerandrowegivesback/golf-sponsorships/ to learn more about sponsorship opportunities and how to purchase raffle tickets. This year's Grand Prize Raffle winner wins a 7 days, 7 nights trip to Cabo. Contact Cindy Ernst for more details at 602-952-3115.

More about Lerner and Rowe

For additional information about Lerner and Rowe’s Phoenix personal injury attorneys call (602) 977-1900. To learn more about Lerner and Rowe Law Group, call (602) 667-7777 or visit lernerandrowelawgroup.com. In addition, do you need help filing an application or appeal for Social Security benefits? Then contact the law firms other legal partners at Social Security Disability Advocates by calling (602) 952-3200 or online at socialsecuritydisabilityadvocatesusa.com.

To connect with the law firm socially, follow Lerner and Rowe on Twitter, or become a fan of their Facebook page. Also, visit lernerandrowegivesback.com to learn more about the many other community services that the lawyers and legal support team of Lerner and Rowe actively support.

Lerner and Rowe Gives BAck 6th Annual Charity Golf Classic



