NEW OKK VM76R VERTICAL MACHINING CENTER INSTALLED AT TRACE-A-MATIC NORTH

Trace-A-Matic OKK VM76R vertical machining center installation.

Trace-A-Matic Corporation continues to invest in manufacturing technology to ensure the highest level of machining tolerances and efficiency for its customers.

BROOKFIELD, WI, US, April 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Trace-A-Matic Corporation continues to invest in manufacturing technology to ensure the highest level of machining tolerances and efficiency for its original equipment manufacturing customers.

In striving to be the global manufacturing supplier of precision machined components, Trace-A-Matic North has purchased and installed a new OKK VM76R vertical machining center to replace an aging Mori Seki MV65. The OKK VM76R will have a Troyke full fourth axis rotary table with a 12,000 RPM spindle, Renishaw probe, and coolant through the spindle. The new machine designed for extreme rigidity and accuracy features a Big Plus 50 taper for heavy-duty cutting with larger tools, and double-anchored core chilled ball screws. This machining center will be used universally to meet the demands of the Defense, Oil & Gas, Heavy Equipment, Food, and Medical markets. The OKK installation took place at plant 2 in Brookfield, WI

About Trace-A-Matic Corporation

Trace-A-Matic machines precision parts and assemblies for manufacturers in the aerospace, defense & military, food processing & pharmaceutical, heavy equipment, medical equipment, mining, oil & gas, power generation, transportation, and general industrial markets. The company’s state-of-the-art facilities use the latest CNC manufacturing technologies to produce complex and intricate components that meet or exceed the most critical tolerances. They machine parts from castings, weldments, forgings, tubing and bar stock that range in weight from 1 pound to 15,000 pounds.

Trace-A-Matic was established in 1968 and has evolved into a multi-facility operation with locations in Brookfield, WI and Houston, TX serving the US and international customers. They employ a highly skilled workforce of 200+ people that operate 120+ precision machining centers in a combined climate controlled environment of 300,000+ square feet.

Visit https://www.traceamatic.com for more information on Trace-A-Matic.

Trace-A-Matic North - Headquarters

21125 Enterprise Avenue

Brookfield, WI 53045, USA

https://www.traceamatic.com

sales@traceamatic.com

+1-262-797-7300

Trace-A-Matic South

7210 Empire Central Drive

Houston, TX 77040, USA

+1-713-538-1370



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.