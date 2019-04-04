Workplace by Facebook is Moving to a workplace.com Domain & LineZero is Here to Help!

Workplace by Facebook recently announced that they are moving customers to a company.workplace.com domain. So, what does that mean for you? LineZero can help!

MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, April 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 25, 2019, Workplace by Facebook announced that they will be moving to a workplace.com domain. The move is precipitated by a request from several organizations to have a clearer separation between the commercial Workplace and the consumer Facebook channels. To accommodate, Workplace has made the workplace.com domain available, and will be allowing Workplace Premium customers to migrate their Workplace community from company.facebook.com to the new company.workplace.com domain.Aside from requiring a clearer separation between the two platforms, Workplace by Facebook believes that moving to a new workplace.com domain will assist in addressing employee security and privacy concerns. Employees will no longer wonder if their personal Facebook account will affect their Workplace account, or that any information they share on their personal account will appear in their work account and vice versa.“If you are the Workplace administrator in your organization, you will have already received an email from the Workplace team announcing the new workplace.com domain, and providing a link to learn more about this move,” says Caroline Mikhail, Workplace by Facebook Officer & Strategist at LineZero . “At LineZero, we can help your move from your companyname.facebook.com to companyname.workplace.com be a seamless experience that is virtually unnoticeable to your community.”Switching over to the new workplace.com domain is as simple as toggling a switch in the preference section of the Admin Panel, however, Mikhail suggests that you don’t move back and forth multiple times.“We recommend that you ensure your organization is prepared for the move before you actually toggle that switch. If you need some assistance with making sure that you’re prepared for the switch, our Domain Migration offer will show you how LineZero can help you configure your back-end, update your mobile apps, plan out your move, and answer any of your company’s questions about the migration, too,” she says.If you are part of a Workplace Standard community and are currently using Workplace Standard, you’ll be moved to your new workplace.com domain automatically on May 8, 2019.For more information on the move to workplace.com, please contact us About LineZeroLineZero is proud to be recognized as the first Canadian Workplace by Facebook service partner. And, at LineZero, we aren’t just your go-to Canadian Workplace by Facebook partner – we use it ourselves! From design, to implementation, to adoption, LineZero has the change management expertise and experience to help make your Workplace project a full success – exactly the way you want it!



