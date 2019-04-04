Sagenext on the road to make Tax and Accounting application hosting solutions more affordable

Quickbooks hosting provider

With more SMBs wanting to hop on the cloud in 2019, Sagenext is on a mission to lend a helping hand to anyone and everyone who wishes to migrate.

UNITED STATES, April 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the age where virtual offices are just as productive and realistic as the brick and mortar stores, cloud computing is making the impossible possible. The common viewpoint that housed the minds of many at the initiation of the cloud was that it was meant for the large business houses, affordable only to those who came with money. The current scenario has moved past that ideology, making the Cloud available for anyone who needs it, at affordable prices, without any bias.

Sagenext ushers its users on a similar trail. With the idea of making cloud available for all establishments, no matter small, medium, or large, Sagenext has revamped its pricing scheme. Hosting a number of highly sought-after and user-friendly tax and accounting applications, such as QuickBooks, Sage products, Lacerte, ProSeries, Drake, UltraTax, and TaxWise, Sagenext is playing a major role in helping the CPAs, individuals, and business owners in taking their accounting and tax practices to the cloud. And, what’s better than doing it at prices everyone agrees upon?

The company’s Sales Head, Ned Adams, was all excited since for Sagenext, the tax season is ending on a positive note. “I am sure it is going to encourage more accountants and business entities to migrate to the cloud. It is high time already, don’t you think?”, he said when asked how beneficial is it to revamp the pricing scheme. “I don’t see the point in making great things exclusive. Everyone deserves to experience the cloud, we do not differentiate. Instead, we welcome everyone to be a part of the Sagenext family”, he added.

The Cloud has been around long enough for people to be acquainted with the convenience it lends, and for that matter, reduced costs are just a part of the tail of benefits that come with the server hosting technology. Where on one hand, the Cloud has revamped the course of doing business, it has also brought down the costs significantly. The need for an elaborate, in-house IT infrastructure, a team of technicians to ensure its upkeep, the expenditures involved in providing training to those employees, and the costs of upgrading and updating the software have all diminished since the advent of cloud computing, and it does not stop there.

Ned Adams went on to explain how they formulated their pricing scheme to maximize user satisfaction. “Apart from being easily affordable, the pricing scheme offered by Sagenext is fairly flexible as well. With discrete plans for QuickBooks hosting on dedicated and shared servers, users can choose a solution that best suits their company budget. The basic plan for QuickBooks hosting starts from $33/user/month”, he elaborated. All in all, the company’s motto seems to give the power of discretion in the hands of its customers. A remarkable move for a firm to give its customers complete leverage on their personal decisions.

About Sagenext Infotech LLC

Sagenext Infotech LLC is a tax and accounting application hosting provider, with more than 8 years of experience in the field. Having hosted accounting applications such as QuickBooks hosting and Sage hosting, and a range of tax applications, for example, Lacerte, ProSeries, Drake, UltraTax, and TaxWise, Sagenext has created for itself a niche in the industry. The cloud architecture of Sagenext also supports integration with a series of add-ons while the company has also recently added QuickBooks POS hosting to its list of offerings.

Based out of Augusta, Georgia, Sagenext is powered by SSAE-16 (SOC1/SOC-2) audited data centers located in the cities of Miami, New York, and Phoenix, and extends its services to a wide base of clients from the US, the UK, and Canada. Apart from providing industry standard resources on the most trusted platforms, Sagenext thrives to impart security to their client’s data, at all times.

To learn more about Sagenext Infotech LLC, visit their website: www.thesagenext.com.

