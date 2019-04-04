Vogue names INDIGENOUS and Stella McCartney as global leaders in sustainable fashion

INDIGENOUS - CO10 Sustainable Fashion Leader Award Honoree CO10 Global Sustainable Fashion Award CO10 Sustainable Fashion Industry Award Winners

INDIGENOUS only US-based business honored in CO10 sustainable fashion award, judged by leaders from Vogue, GQ, Vivienne Westwood + more

All really rather MARVELLOUS and UTTERLY BRILLIANT!!” — Safia Minney

SEBASTOPOL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based INDIGENOUS , a 25-year Impact Fashion pioneer, is the only US-based business to gain a place on the prestigious 2019 CO10—a first-of-its-kind global awards campaign run by Common Objective (CO), designed to recognize the leaders and disruptors in the sustainable fashion space. Other winners include Stella McCartney, Raeburn, and Outland Denim.INDIGENOUS is obsessed with creating a culture of caring through design, and lifting the lives of artisans and communities through fair trade. The company earned its place in the top 10 with its unwavering commitment to sustainability and fair trade fashion , and an innovative vertical supply chain that invests in over 1000 artisans, while working with microfinance institutions like Root Capital to help artisans grow their workshops and improve their lives. Using 100% organic cotton, free-range alpaca, and eco-friendly Tencel, every piece of clothing INDIGENOUS makes is kind to people and soft on the planet.CO is a business network that uses technology to drive success in sustainable fashion business, and the CO Leadership Awards celebrates the best of those businesses who are part of the network. The 2019 CO10 are pioneers of business in three dimensions: driving an immense amount of value for people, for the planet, and for profits.The final CO10 first had to meet a set of leadership criteria based on 6 categories spanning business and sustainability - mission, business model, products/services, impact, and roadmap - before then being presented to a panel of industry experts. Judges hailed from Vogue Australia, GQ, Farfetch, Vivienne Westwood, Roland Mouret, UN Conscious Fashion Campaign, and more.“For the last 25 years, we have worked tirelessly with our producer partners, collaborating with artisans in Peru and around the world. Together, we have created a thriving business that is also a force for good and a fashion line that empowers the women who make it.” – Scott Leonard, Indigenous Co-Founder and CEOThe CO Leadership Awards champions fashion businesses that are pushing the boundaries of creativity, combining great products and services with business practices that change lives and solve environmental challenges. The awards are recognizing the trailblazers across the full spectrum of fashion business: brands, suppliers, communities, and organizations.Tamsin Lejeune, CEO of CO says: "We’re recognizing the businesses that are pioneering best practice in the fashion industry, from one end of the supply chain to the other, from established players to new generation innovators. Our goal is to reward the businesses that are taking a leadership role – and encourage others to follow suit."The final 10 businesses that were awarded a CO10 award● Raeburn● Osklen● Stella McCartney● Bottletop● INDIGENOUS● Outland Denim● Mayamiko● Sonica Sarna Design● Rajlakshmi Cotton Mills● Ethical Apparel Africa (EAA)“All really rather MARVELLOUS and UTTERLY BRILLIANT!!” - Safia Minney, CO10 Judge, Founder of The People Tree and author of Slave to FashionThe CO 10 Judges● Dylan Jones OBE - Editor, GQ UK● Caroline Rush - CEO, British Fashion Council● Giorgio Belloli - Chief Commercial and Sustainability Officer, Farfetch● Amber Valletta - Actress, model and entrepreneur● Roland Mouret - Designer● Clare Press - Sustainability Editor, Vogue Australia● Christine Goulay - Sustainable Sourcing Specialist, Kering● Brigitte Stepputtis - Head of Couture, Vivienne Westwood● Orsola de Castro - Co-founder, Fashion Revolution● Amanda Hearst & Hassan Pierre - Co-founders, Maison-de-mode● Safia Minney MBE - Fair Fashion Leader (People Tree)● Cora Hilts - Co-founder, Reve en Vert● Christopher Stopes - Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS)● Ralph Goodstone - Founder, RG Sourcing Associates● Jack Ostrowski - CEO, reGAIN● Nikhil Hirdaramani - Director, Hirdaramani Industries● Kerry Bannigan - UN Conscious Fashion CampaignAbout INDIGENOUSCalifornia-based INDIGENOUS is a 20-year pioneer of Impact Fashion. The company leads sustainable and ethical product sourcing, and industry-wide initiatives designed to impact the way fashion is created, valued, and worn. Employing over 1,000 artisans and offered in 700+ stores nationwide, the brand has grown organically since 1994. Founders Scott Leonard and Matt Reynolds set out to change a broken industry model by cultivating a culture of caring, and have set industry standards in Fair Trade and organic, healthier products. Privately-held, the company is a founding member of B Corporation, the Sustainable Working Group, Social Labor Convergence, and the Sustainable Apparel Coalition. Read more at INDIGENOUS.com and follow us on Twitter (@indigenousDesigns), Facebook (Indigenous) and Instagram (IndigenousDesigns).About Common ObjectiveCommon Objective (CO) is a business network that enables fashion professionals to succeed insustainable fashion business. Through a personalized dashboard, CO’s technology enables fashion professionals to access a global database of brands and suppliers, learn from expert industry intelligence, and participate in industry knowledge-sharing. With over 10,000 fashion professionals from over 100 countries, CO builds on 12 years of work by the Ethical Fashion Forum, and partners with a number of industry organizations including The World Fair Trade Organisation, Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and more. CO was founded by Tamsin Lejeune, launched in May 2018 and has been serially backed by industry leaders including Roland Mouret, Harold Tillman CBE, Rattha Group, and PDS.



