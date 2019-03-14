Impact Fashion Pioneer INDIGENOUS Recognized as Top Sustainable Fashion Leader by Vogue, GQ, and Others

CO10 Sustainable Fashion Industry Award Winners INDIGENOUS organic + fair trade fashion

Disruptive sustainable fashion businesses win CO10 industry leadership award, judged by leaders from Vogue, Farfetch, British Fashion Council, GQ, and more

We have worked tirelessly with our producer partners, collaborating with artisans in Peru and around the world. Together, we have created a thriving business that is also a force for good.” — Scott Leonard, INDIGENOUS Co-Founder and CEO

SEBASTOPOL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based INDIGENOUS, a 25-year Impact Fashion pioneer, is among 10 global fashion businesses to gain a place on the prestigious 2019 CO10—a first-of-its-kind awards campaign run by Common Objective (CO), designed to recognize the leaders and disruptors in the sustainable fashion space.INDIGENOUS—the only US-based business to win the award—is obsessed with creating a culture of caring through design, and lifting the lives of artisans and communities through fair trade. The company earned its place in the top 10 with its unwavering commitment to sustainability and fair trade fashion , and an innovative vertical supply chain that invests in over 1000 artisans, while working with microfinance institutions like Root Capital to help artisans grow their workshops and improve their lives. Using 100% organic cotton , free-range alpaca, and eco-friendly Tencel, every piece of clothing INDIGENOUS makes is kind to people and soft on the planet.CO is a business network that uses technology to drive success in sustainable fashion business, and the CO Leadership Awards celebrates the best of those businesses who are part of the network. The 2019 CO10 are pioneers of business in three dimensions: driving an immense amount of value for people, for the planet, and for profits.The final CO10 first had to meet a set of leadership criteria based on 6 categories spanning business and sustainability - mission, business model, products/services, impact, and roadmap - before then being presented to a panel of industry experts. Judges hailed from Vogue Australia, GQ, Farfetch, Vivienne Westwood, Roland Mouret, UN Conscious Fashion Campaign, and more.“For the last 25 years, we have worked tirelessly with our producer partners, collaborating with artisans in Peru and around the world. Together, we have created a thriving business that is also a force for good and a fashion line that empowers the women who make it.” – Scott Leonard, Indigenous Co-Founder and CEOThe CO Leadership Awards champions fashion businesses that are pushing the boundaries of creativity, combining great products and services with business practices that change lives and solve environmental challenges. The awards are recognizing the trailblazers across the full spectrum of fashion business: brands, suppliers, communities, and organizations.“The CO awards are putting the spotlight on the visionaries that will drive change— and inspire a new generation of fashion professionals.” Harold Tillman, chairman of COThe 10 businesses awarded the CO10 are Raeburn, Osklen, Stella McCartney, Bottletop, INDIGENOUS, Outland Denim, Mayamiko, Sonica Sarna Design, Ethical Apparel Africa (EAA).About INDIGENOUSCalifornia-based INDIGENOUS is a 20-year pioneer of Impact Fashion. The company leads sustainable and ethical product sourcing, and industry-wide initiatives designed to impact the way fashion is created, valued, and worn. Employing over 1,000 artisans and offered in 700+ stores nationwide, the brand has grown organically since 1994. Founders Scott Leonard and Matt Reynolds set out to change a broken industry model by cultivating a culture of caring, and have set industry standards in Fair Trade and organic, healthier products. Privately-held, the company is a founding member of B Corporation, the Sustainable Working Group, Social Labor Convergence, and the Sustainable Apparel Coalition. Read more at INDIGENOUS.com and follow us on Twitter (@indigenousDesigns), Facebook (Indigenous) and Instagram (IndigenousDesigns).



