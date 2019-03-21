INDIGENOUS & Remake Unite For Wear Your Values Campaign

INDIGENOUS x Remake | #WearYourValues #WearYourValues | Sustainable Fashion Campaign INDIGENOUS organic + fair trade fashion

Impact Fashion Pioneer INDIGENOUS and Non-Profit Remake urge consumers to Wear Their Values

Together we are creating a better way forward for fashion: one that empowers women while protecting the environment.” — Scott Leonard, INDIGENOUS Co-Founder and CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- INDIGENOUS, a 25 year sustainable fashion pioneer, continues their dedication to eco-innovation with the announcement of a new partnership with Remake , a Bay Area-based non-profit focused on turning fashion into a force for good.Their new promotional campaign, #WearYourValues, urges consumers to wear their values by thinking about the impact their clothes have on the people who make them as well as the planet. Launching this month, the campaign features Remake ambassadors sporting new organic cotton clothing styles from the INDIGENOUS fashion line, while sharing what it means to them to wear their values.For decades, the fast fashion industry has disempowered women, exploited our natural resources and contributed to limitless waste. By partnering with Remake, INDIGENOUS is able to amplify its message, spreading its culture of caring through design. Remake ambassadors will shine a light on the positive environmental and social impact ethical fashion can have to an even wider public, leading by example and amplifying the voices of the women who make our clothes.“By partnering with Remake, Indigenous has found a new opportunity to change consumer behavior and build on trending social discourse. Together we are creating a better way forward for fashion: one that empowers women while protecting the environment.” - Scott Leonard, INDIGENOUS Co-founder and CEOAnyone can take part! Fans of slow fashion can follow the campaign with the hashtag #WearYourValues, and are encouraged to get involved themselves, describing their own ethical fashion journey on Instagram and Facebook, using the #WearYourValues hashtag and tagging @indigenousdesigns and @remakeourworld.About Indigenous:California-based INDIGENOUS is a 20-year pioneer of Impact Fashion. The company leads sustainable and ethical product sourcing, and industry-wide initiatives designed to impact the way fashion is created, valued, and worn. Employing over 1,000 artisans and offered in 700+ stores nationwide, the brand has grown organically since 1994. Founders Scott Leonard and Matt Reynolds set out to change a broken industry model by cultivating a culture of caring, and have set industry standards in Fair Trade and organic, healthier products. Privately-held, the company is a founding member of B Corporation, the Sustainable Working Group, Social Labor Convergence, and the Sustainable Apparel Coalition. Read more at INDIGENOUS.com and follow us on Twitter (@indigenousDesigns), Facebook (Indigenous) and Instagram (IndigenousDesigns).About Remake:Remake is a non-profit focused on turning fashion into a force for good. With firsthand documentary footage and stories, Remake makes the invisible women who power the fashion industry visible. In addition, the company shares facts the fashion industry doesn’t want you to know and provides a solution on how to break up with fast fashion through curated edits, featuring products from their Remake-approved brands list that respects women and the planet. Since Remake’s beginning, they’ve been urging people to think about those who make our clothes with their #WearYourValues campaign.



