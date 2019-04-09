Issued by B&H Worldwide

B&H WORLDWIDE APPOINTS MEGAN LAWS TO DRIVE CUSTOMERFIRST! PROGRAMME

To maintain our market leading position we need to take our customer care to the next level. That's where Megan's expertise and desire to deliver continuous improvement will be key.”
— Stuart Allen (Group CEO)

LONDON HEATHROW, UNITED KINGDOM, April 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, the award-winning aerospace logistics provider, has appointed Megan Laws to the newly create role of Customer Care Manager to head up its global CustomerFirst! Programme. She will be based at the company's London Heathrow headquarters and reports to directly to the board.

Laws joins from the leading procurement technology sector where she was head of customer experience. In her new role at B&H Worldwide she will be responsible for maintaining and enhancing the CustomerFirst! Programme which was launched following extensive customer research by the company. Its aim is to further drive up standards of customer service delivery and to set new standards for the industry.

Says B&H Worldwide Group CEO, Stuart Allen. "The specialist needs and demands of our customers in the aerospace market are quite different to those of a general shipper and it's our attention to detail in providing exceptional customer service which has always given us the edge. But we can't stand still and to maintain our market leading position we need to take our customer care to the next level. That's where Megan's expertise and desire to deliver continuous improvement will be key to helping us deliver on that. We warmly welcome her to our team".

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


Megan Laws (Customer Care Manager)

Stuart Allen (B&H, Group CEO)

About

B&H Worldwide, named the world's best-in-class aerospace logistics supplier, is the market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 30 years B&H has expanded through a combination of investment and acquisition to become a multi-national specialist logistics organisation. B&H Worldwide provides comprehensive logistics solutions for the management of aerospace components of any size and any description, anywhere in the world. We are solely dedicated to the aerospace industry. With our broad customer base of leading airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors, we are committed to providing specialised solutions for handling critical parts, from aircraft engines and specialist avionics through to components and consumables. Operating across the globe from our strategically located hubs, supported by our highly specialised global AOG centre, B&H is ready to provide industry leading support for all your critical service needs, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The B&H brand has become a recognized market leader due to our innovative and IT centric solutions, which are highly tailored to integrate with our customer’s operating models and IT platforms, driving out the cost of process inefficiencies while optimising service performance. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at: www.bhworldwide.com.

