B&H WORLDWIDE APPOINTS MEGAN LAWS TO DRIVE CUSTOMERFIRST! PROGRAMME

LONDON HEATHROW, UNITED KINGDOM, April 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, the award-winning aerospace logistics provider, has appointed Megan Laws to the newly create role of Customer Care Manager to head up its global CustomerFirst! Programme. She will be based at the company's London Heathrow headquarters and reports to directly to the board.

Laws joins from the leading procurement technology sector where she was head of customer experience. In her new role at B&H Worldwide she will be responsible for maintaining and enhancing the CustomerFirst! Programme which was launched following extensive customer research by the company. Its aim is to further drive up standards of customer service delivery and to set new standards for the industry.

Says B&H Worldwide Group CEO, Stuart Allen. "The specialist needs and demands of our customers in the aerospace market are quite different to those of a general shipper and it's our attention to detail in providing exceptional customer service which has always given us the edge. But we can't stand still and to maintain our market leading position we need to take our customer care to the next level. That's where Megan's expertise and desire to deliver continuous improvement will be key to helping us deliver on that. We warmly welcome her to our team".



