Lerner and Rowe Announce $10K Sponsorship of 8th Annual ABC15 Telethon for Phoenix Children’s Hospital

For many years now, Lerner and Rowe's non-profit foundation has given back in support of ABC15's Annual Telethon to support Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Phoenix Children’s Hospital provides significant levels of care daily to medically distressed children. As such, we are privileged to join others one day a year in support of the hospital.”
— Kevin Rowe, ESQ.

PHOENIX, ARIZ., UNITED STATES, April 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tuesday, April 9, 2019, marks the date of the 8th Annual ABC15 Telethon that directly benefits Phoenix Children’s Hospital’s Hope Fund. For many years now, Lerner and Rowe has given back by sponsoring the hospital's annual fundraiser. This year is no different, as the law firm donates another $10,000 through their non-profit foundation, Lerner and Rowe Gives Back. Local viewers can call (602) 933-4567 to pledge their own donations during the live broadcast to be filmed at the Hospital campus from 6:30 a.m. - 10:35 p.m.

“Phoenix Children’s Hospital provides significant levels of care and attention daily to medically distressed children. As such, we are privileged to join other local individuals and entities one day a year in support of the hospital. The $10K we donate annually is just one way we seek to help keep them on track to providing a top level of care for those in need,” said attorney Kevin Rowe.

The Phoenix Children’s Hospital is the sixth-largest children’s hospital in the country and the largest source of pediatric care to low-income families in Arizona. The hospital’s Hope Fund finances innovative research, cutting-edge technology, and physician recruitment. Furthermore, it helps fund child-friendly programs and services that make the hospital environment more comfortable for young patients.

Lerner and Rowe hopes that others will open their hearts and agree to pledge their support to the many programs offered to children seeking care at Phoenix Children's Hospital, their family members, and the medical staff that care for them. To learn more about the 8th Annual ABC15 Telethon for Phoenix Children’s Hospital, please visit phoenixchildrensfoundation.org.

More about Lerner and Rowe

For additional information about Lerner and Rowe’s Phoenix personal injury attorneys call (602) 977-1900. To learn more about the criminal defense and bankruptcy legal services offered by their partner law firm Lerner and Rowe Law Group, visit lernerandrowelawgroup.com or call (602) 667-7777. Need help filing an application or appeal for Social Security benefits? Contact the law firms other legal partners at Social Security Disability Advocates by calling (602) 952-3200 or online at socialsecuritydisabilityadvocatesusa.com.

To connect with the law firm socially, follow Lerner and Rowe on Twitter, or become a fan of their Facebook page. Also visit lernerandrowegivesback.com to learn more about the community services that the lawyers and legal support team of Lerner and Rowe actively support.

