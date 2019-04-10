Arecont Vision Costar SurroundVideo Omni SX Receives Industry Award at ISC West
New AV Costar omnidirectional multi-sensor camera named 2019 Govies winner at security conference
Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI)
“We’re very pleased to receive this important industry recognition for our newest SurroundVideo Omni series,” stated Brad Donaldson, Vice President, Product Development. “The Omni SX brings both enhanced image quality and increased product reliability to meet the needs of our customers across multiple challenging surveillance environments.”
The compact, low-profile SurroundVideo Omni SX is the newest member of the proven family of omni-directional, adjustable view dome surveillance cameras that the company pioneered for the security industry beginning in 2014. The new multi-sensor camera series builds upon the global success of the Omni G2 in offering both 12 and 20MP models. Each feature True Day/Night capabilities for indoor/outdoor usage, including Advanced Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) for varied lighting conditions and NightView™ technology for strong low-light performance. Built-in SNAPstream™ technology reduces bandwidth without sacrificing image quality. The 4-sensor, user-configurable Omni SX camera series features the customer’s choice of remote focus lens options ranging from 2.1 to 16mm.
An independent panel of judges from the security industry selected the top entries in the 2019 competition sponsored by 1105 Media. The Omni SX and other award recipients were named across multiple categories using criteria that included Features, Innovation, User Friendliness, Interoperability, Quality, Design, Market Opportunity, Impact in the Security Industry, Technical Advances, and Scalability.
Visit the Costar Technologies, Inc. booth (#8045) at ISC West to see this exciting new addition to the Arecont Vision Costar Total Video Solution™, plus other new cameras and technology demonstrations. CohuHD Costar and Costar Video Systems will also be displaying new products and will join with Arecont Vision Costar team members in answering any questions attendees may have.
# # #
ABOUT ARECONT VISION COSTAR
Arecont Vision Costar, LLC, a Costar Technologies, Inc. company (OTC Markets Group: CSTI), is the leading US-based manufacturer of high-performance IP cameras and video surveillance solutions. We are focused on providing the best customer service, product reliability, and product innovation. We offer the Total Video Solution composed of superior megapixel cameras (MegaIP™ & ConteraIP™), advanced ConteraVMS® video management system, ConteraWS® (cloud-based web services), and ConteraCMR® (cloud-managed video recorders) for both local and cloud-based video surveillance.
Most Arecont Vision Costar products are Made in USA. We support integration with leading 3rd party products via ONVIF compliance and go beyond via the Arecont Vision Costar MegaLab™.
CAUTIONARY ADVISORY REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable laws.
EDITORIAL CONTACT
Jeff N Whitney / VP Marketing / Arecont Vision Costar
Phone: +1.818.937.0700
E-mail: jwhitney@arecontvision.com
Web: www.arecontvision.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/arecont-vision
Jeff N Whitney
Arecont VIsion Costar
+1 818-937-0477
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.