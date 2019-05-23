THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT IS RUN BY IDIOTS II

YOU REALLY CAN FOOL ALL THE PEOPLE ALL THE TIME!

Jim Joyce (None:NONE)

TROY, MI, USA, May 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- “THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT IS RUN BY IDIOTS!”FIVE STAR REVIEW Diane Donovan, Sr. Reviewer, Midwest Book ReviewJames E. Joyce, AuthorUNDERGROUNDFREEDOMPRESS.COMThere's little doubt about its contents, with a book named THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT IS RUN BY IDIOTS!This represents plain and simple thinking, and is a "nasty little book" that pinpoints federal government processes as the cause of forces destroying American society and democratic ideals. Taxpayers in revolt receive a presentation that looks like an illustrated comic book coverage in many places, featuring large-size print and an approach that would seem to indicate its appropriateness for a younger audience;but which actually will prove accessible to busy adults who want more of a quick synthesis than the usual weighty political read presents.Appearances aside, it should be noted that THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT IS RUN BY IDIOTS! is a book most decidedly directed to adult American taxpayers, and is crafted in such a manner that even those with low reading skills or who are unfamiliar with statistics, math, or politics will find it enlightening.There's no love of either Democrat or Republican leaders in this damning report: both receive 'F' marks, along with the government entities that have supported bureaucratic snafus and leaders that promote tax codes with sweeping debt attached to them.James E. Joyce maintains (and supports with facts) that were it not for the Federal Government's shenanigans, the average American would have $40K more in their pockets annually for retirement income. There are many eye-opening accusations (supported by statistics and facts) that will give liberals and conservatives alike pause for thought - including that the current Social Security System is akin to a "federal Ponzi Scheme" and should be replaced by a National Investment Retirement Fund.Joyce maintains that social security has been a dishonest scheme since its instigation in 1935, and advocates a better replacement vehicle on the state level. He points out that in 1935, "the average American died before reaching age 65."Now that longevity has increased,proponents of the system are trying to assure that the benefit age is adjusted so that those who pay into the system actually don't reap its full benefits. It should be noted that professional editing would have made the book a smoother read. But as a counterpoint, this is intended as a comic book and, as such, is a more inviting way of comprehending many serious facts without the grammatical density of comparatively complex discussions of the subject.THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT IS RUN BY IDIOTS! is no light discourse, but a solid review that is purposely presented in a format that will lend to accessibility and inspection by even the busiest reader. After a section of admonitions and damning evidence, the meat of the book lies in a second section that details the 'Restoration of the American Dream'.This may be a nasty little book; but truthful examination of a complex system is never a cozy read. Want to change things so that Americans can retire at 52 and lead a better life? The keys included here offer food for thought on making this process a reality.Available on Amazon.com in paperback & E-book formats.For other sources go to undergroundfreedompress.com



