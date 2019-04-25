HOW to REALLY LIVE LIFE - FROM HERE to ETERNITY

The KNOWLEDGE YOU REALLY NEED to ENJOY YOUR STAY HERE on EARTH PLANET!

How do you joyfully participate in the Universal All, in an infinity of time & space?” — jimar

TROY, MI, USA, April 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A MUST READPROMINENT REVIEWERS’ CRITQUES OF THE JIMARIAN BIBLEMaureen Dangarembizi for Readers' Favorite“No matter their creed, the reader is forced to examine themselves by looking closely into their beliefs and how they affect our fellow man. Jimar follows the path of the great men of ancient times in their efforts to understand and bring about human enlightenment. Jimar skillfully points out the many mistakes humans have made in the past and still continue to commit in present times.”“I particularly enjoyed the many quotations from famous philosophers such as Plato andPythagoras. I learned a lot and remained with many questions that broadened myunderstanding of myself and my fellow man.”“I enjoyed this book a great deal and it would make a wonderful topic for friends todiscuss in a casual social setting. This is a book for everyone, no matter their religion.”D. Donovan, Senior Reviewer, Midwest Book Review“The Jimarian Bible moves on to explore not only underlying purposes in human life onEarth, but the perspectives of Judaism, Christianity, Taoism, and other major worldreligions and their guidance on the subject.”“As chapters unfold, a wide-ranging discussion of belief systems turns into pointed considerations of self and moves into wider concerns, from an over-populated world and the risks and rewards of parenting to human psychology, expanding the underlying probe (why humans are on Earth) to consider how people interact with the universe.”“Enlightenment is not a process of speed-reading or quick absorption - after all, other religious documents receive lifetimes of inspection and consideration. The Jimarian Bible deserves no less, and will benefit from the open minds and hearts of readers intent upon changing not just their lives and perspectives, but their purpose on Earth.”NOW in print AMAZON.COM or GO to thejimarianbible.com



