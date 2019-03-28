THE GREATEST ADVENTURE OF YOUR LIFE

WHAT IS YOUR DESTINY IN THE UNIVERSAL ALL?

100 YEARS OF LIVING VS AN INFINITY IN TIME & SPACE MANKIND’S PLACE IN THE UNIVERSAL ALL?” — jimar

TROY, MI, USA, March 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- GO ON THE GREATEST ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME;A TRIP THROUGH THE HUMAN MIND!It’s a dangerous and exhilarating expedition ; pursued by evil false-personalities, irrational thoughtsand MANKIND’S own worst enemy, LACK OF ESSENCE.Travel through secret thought tunnels and explore regionsof the mind, of which Mankind currently has no knowledge; in order, to successfully complete the Questof a lifetime, that of obtaining TRUE “KNOWLEDGE” OF HUMAN EXISTENCE. jimar is your guide“THE JIMARIAN BIBLE” IS THE TREASURE MAPHEALTH, LOVE, ROMANCE, SEX, FINANCIAL SECURITY, POLITICS AND EVERYDAY LIVING TAKE ON DIFFERENT PSYCHOLOGICAL CONNOTATIONS AND CONSEQUENCES DEPENDING UPON AN INDIVIDUAL’S CHOICE OF RELIGION AND PHILOSOPHY.NOTHING? GOD? SIMPLY DON'T KNOW?100 YEARS OF LIVING VS AN INFINITY IN TIME & SPACEMANKIND’S PLACE IN THE UNIVERSAL ALL?NOW AVAILABLE HARDCOVER: AMAZON, BARNES & NOBLE, POWELL, INGRAM & MANY OTHER STORESE-BOOKS: KINDLE, APPLE BOOKSTORE, SONY, KOBO, DIESEL, GOOGLE, ETC. thejimarianbible.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.