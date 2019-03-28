THE GREATEST ADVENTURE OF YOUR LIFE
WHAT IS YOUR DESTINY IN THE UNIVERSAL ALL?
A TRIP THROUGH THE HUMAN MIND!
It’s a dangerous and exhilarating expedition; pursued by evil false-personalities, irrational thoughts
and MANKIND’S own worst enemy, LACK OF ESSENCE.Travel through secret thought tunnels and explore regions
of the mind, of which Mankind currently has no knowledge; in order, to successfully complete the Quest
of a lifetime, that of obtaining TRUE “KNOWLEDGE” OF HUMAN EXISTENCE.
jimar is your guide
“THE JIMARIAN BIBLE” IS THE TREASURE MAP
HEALTH, LOVE, ROMANCE, SEX, FINANCIAL SECURITY, POLITICS AND EVERYDAY LIVING TAKE ON DIFFERENT PSYCHOLOGICAL CONNOTATIONS AND CONSEQUENCES DEPENDING UPON AN INDIVIDUAL’S CHOICE OF RELIGION AND PHILOSOPHY.
NOTHING? GOD? SIMPLY DON'T KNOW?
100 YEARS OF LIVING VS AN INFINITY IN TIME & SPACE
MANKIND’S PLACE IN THE UNIVERSAL ALL?
NOW AVAILABLE HARDCOVER: AMAZON, BARNES & NOBLE, POWELL, INGRAM & MANY OTHER STORES
E-BOOKS: KINDLE, APPLE BOOKSTORE, SONY, KOBO, DIESEL, GOOGLE, ETC. thejimarianbible.com
JIMAR
+1 248-814-8585
email us here
Quest educational foundation
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.