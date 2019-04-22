Lakeland, Florida Doctor Selected to the "America's Best Physicians" 2019 Directory

Dr. Hana J. Clements

Dr. Hana J. Clements, MD Listed as Top Doctor in Internal Medicine

Dr. Hana Clements Selected as Best in Internal Medicine” — TodaysBestPhysicians.com

LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lakeland, Florida doctor , Dr. Hana J. Clements , MD has been selected to the "America's Best Physicians" registry for 2019. Selections were made by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that identifies top professionals in their fields.Dr. Clements practices Internal Medicine at 1629 Lakeland Hills Blvd. in Lakeland serving patients throughout Central Florida.Services include: General Internal Medicine, Addiction Medicine, Transgender Medicine and Weight Loss Therapy.Dr. Clements received her Medical Degree (M.D.) from Masaryk University Medical School. She completed her residency in Internal Medicine and Pediatrics at Bridgeport Hospital in Affiliation with the Yale University School of Medicine (1994-1998).In addition to the large scope of Internal Medicine, Dr. Clements also specializes in treating patients with Opioid and other Drug Dependencies, Hormonal Therapy for Transgender patients, and Medical Management for Diet and Weight Control. Dr. Clements is a member of Central Florida Physicians Alliance. She is Board Certified by American Board of Internal Medicine.For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestPhysicians.com or contact Dr. Hana J. Clements, MD directly at 863-687-9333The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Doctors were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only Doctors that satisfy all of the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "Americas Best Physicians" directory.



