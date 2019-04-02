Loc Performance Products Newest Investment in Armored Vehicle Manufacturing in Lansing, MI

Jason Atkinson with Loc's new 5-axis Ken Ichi Mill

LANSING, MICHIGAN, USA, April 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fueled by continued strong sales growth, including a recent $475 Million contract award for the Multiple Launch Rocket System Integrated Armor Cab, Loc Performance Products, Inc. (Loc) is set to expand their large vertical machining services with this latest investment; a Ken Ichi LinMax B high speed 5-axis machining center. This Ken Ichi direct drive gantry machining center has the capability to machine fabrications up to 5.0 M (X-Axis), 3.0M (Y-Axis) by 2.0 M (Z-Axis).This installation is part of Loc’s 2019 investment strategy to become a full service provider of hulls, turrets and large fabricated structures for both military and industrial customers and is scheduled to be operational in April, 2019. This purchase, along with a planned large horizontal boring mill is a move by Loc to expand their manufacturing capacity to supply full rolling chassis scope to its customers and aid in the development of vehicle hull structures, cab structures, armor kits and complete military vehicle systems.“I’ve been with Loc now for 10 years and this is where my heart is,” said Jason Atkinson (pictured with the new Ken Ichi mill), COO. “The entire Loc team shares this passion to support our warfighters, and wants to see investment in Loc’s future keeping us competitive in the global market. Loc continues to invest in new machinery and technologies for our plants and this new mill will be a welcome addition. We expect to keep it very busy.”Mr. Atkinson further commented, "A shortage of skilled labor is currently Loc’s greatest challenge in meeting customer needs. To address this shortage Loc has developed in-house apprentice programs for both machining and welding and we have dedicated resources to develop new employees. Loc currently has over 100 open positions and we expect this number to grow twofold by year end."Loc is one of Michigan’s premier full-service provider of mobility systems, vehicle hulls, armored cabs and armor kits for military and industrial applications. With proven capabilities in Product Design and Development through production, Loc offers high quality designed solutions with exceptional customer service and highly competitive pricing.Loc is now recruiting talented team members to fill immediate openings and you can learn more at www.locperformance.com Employment and Related Links: https://locperformance.com



