Loc Performance Products, Inc. Has Acquired the Machining Operations of Lapeer Industries, Inc.

The New Loc-Lapeer Team

LAPEER, MICHIGAN, USA, October 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loc Performance Products, Inc., a leading provider of mobility systems, vehicle hulls, armored cabs and armor kits for military and industrial applications, today announced that it has acquired the machining operations of Lapeer Industries Inc., an integrated defense and aerospace firm based in Lapeer, Michigan. The acquisition of the Lapeer Industries machining operations strengthens Loc’s manufacturing technology capabilities and allows the organization to provide a broader range of solutions to military and commercial customers.The unique breadth and depth of talent and equipment that this acquisition offers Loc, will provide new opportunities. In addition, the newly acquired capabilities and specializations will complement work already performed by Loc. These combined teams will be able to provide even greater value to a wider list of customers looking for military and large industrial components and fabrications. This acquisition allows Loc to expand its skills, geographies and knowledge base, enabling faster growth expanding the Loc footprint while creating quality jobs for local talent. Loc has been regularly recognized by commercial and military customers its quality of work. By cultivating this new and diverse, skilled workforce we expect this trend to continue into the foreseeable future.“During the last two years, Loc has expanded its manufacturing footprint five times, increasing from 240,000 square feet to 940,000 square feet. This has not been a build it and they will come approach. We have the business and we need the additional space to execute. In fact, I think we will add another two hundred thousand or more square feet in 2020, either in Michigan or Texas.”, Lou Burr, Chief Executive Officer, Loc Performance Products Inc.“I am greatly excited for the opportunities presented to myself and fellow employees. I am looking forward to my career at Loc.” Choncy Brace, Loc Machinist.Loc has been ranked one of Southeast Michigan’s fastest growing companies the past three years and is now poised to extend this growth strategy to Lapeer, MI. This move and investment, in both people and facilities, are a continuation of bringing expertise and an extended range of opportunities to our existing and potential customers. It is with this growth strategy in mind that Loc will continue to invest in transforming both their manufacturing footprint and the development of employees’ skillsets with this expansion.With proven capabilities in Product Design and Development through production, Loc offers high quality designed solutions with exceptional customer service and highly competitive pricing and is excited to expand their capabilities with a new facility in the Lapeer area.Loc is now recruiting talented new employees for all of its five locations and offers in-house apprenticeship programs dedicated to employee development. Current openings are available and more information can be found on the www.LocPerformance.com web site.



