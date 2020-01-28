PLYMOUTH, MICHIGAN, USA, January 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loc Performance has been awarded a $41.4 million prime contract award for track with the U.S. Army in support of the Bradley, PIM, and AMPV armored vehicles, with an option for a follow-on order worth an additional $85 million. Loc intends to perform this work in its Texas and Michigan facilities.Loc has been a supplier to the U.S Government for over 40 years. In the past five years Loc has undertaken the complex task of transforming its manufacturing footprint. Success in this transformation project has depended not only on the selection of the best-in-class technology solutions, but also a best-in-class team to ensure the successful deployment and integration of those solutions. It is this transformation that has enabled Loc to be in a position to compete and win multiple new prime contracts, including this most recent track award.As a direct result of this award, Loc will invest an additional $5 million into its facilities. This investment includes 11 new machine tools, two high volume robotic assembly lines, and automated inspection. This will all be staffed by 40 new Loc team members.“Loc is honored to be selected to support the Bradley based vehicle platform for the Army’s track needs,” said Loc Performance COO, Jason Atkinson. “This is an exciting new opportunity for Loc to further grow our footprint and invest in innovative and cost effective processes that meet the increased volumes and once again support our warfighters”.“Loc continues to expand its manufacturing footprint, increasing from 240,000 square feet in 2017 to 940,000 square feet today. And we are not done,” said Loc Performance CEO, Lou Burr. “We will open up another manufacturing facility later this year, either in Texas or Michigan.”Loc is one of Michigan’s premier full-service providers of mobility systems, vehicle hulls, armored cabs and armor kits for military and industrial applications. With proven capabilities in Product Design and Development through production, Loc offers high quality design solutions with exceptional customer service and highly competitive pricing.As a result of this and other awards, Loc is currently looking to fill open positions in multiple Michigan facilities in addition to our newly acquired facility in Texarkana TX. Loc is now recruiting talented team members to fill immediate openings. For more information please visit www.locperformance.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.