Loc Performance Products Inc. Provides Kitting Operations to the United States Army for Multiple Launch Rocket Systems

TEXARKANA, AR-TX, USA, July 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loc Performance Products Inc. (Loc) has teamed up with TexAmericas Center (TAC) with the lease of facilities to warehouse and provide kitting operations to the United States Army for Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) assemblies and Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining in Texarkana.Loc is excited to announce the lease of 12,000 sq. ft. of improved facilities from TAC on its Eastern campus to launch a new MLRS kitting operation paired with locally CNC machined components. “We are thrilled to finally launch a manufacturing facility at the Depot. Loc and RRAD have had a public-private partnership in place for years and this is our first step to significant growth at this location. Additionally, Loc and TAC are now discussing the development of an advanced manufacturing technical training facility for CNC machining to further expand the Loc footprint and create quality jobs for local talent,” Jason Atkinson, Chief Operating Officer, Loc Performance Products Inc.Over the past two years TAC has worked with the US Economic Development Administration and the Texas Capital Fund to improve access to unused buildings on TexAmericas Center East Campus, the former Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant (LSAAP) which is adjacent to the Red River Army Depot (RRAD), with infrastructure investments exceeding $3M. The former Area D warehouse complex consists of 12 warehouse buildings and one office building for a total of 269,500 square feet. TexAmericas Center has added 3-phase power, water and sewer. In addition, each building is receiving office, bathroom, breakroom and sprinkler system upgrades. Loc is the third business to lease space in the complex. TAC will begin rehabbing a new building to accommodate Loc’s projected growth.“I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead with our new tenant, Loc Performance”, says TexAmericas Center. CEO Scott Norton. “This is a great addition to the defense industry cluster we have here in the Ark-La-Tex region. They are starting with warehousing but are seeking to add CNC machining employment quickly. Understanding the importance of adding the pipeline of CNC talent is key to our ability to help Loc add more great paying jobs in the Texarkana region. I would recommend anyone looking for a great profession to take advantage of what Loc is going to bring to our community.”Loc has been ranked one of Southeast Michigan’s 10 fastest growing companies the past two years and is now poised to extend this growth strategy to the Texarkana region. This move and investment in both people and facilities, are the initial steps of localizing content close to RRAD where kits and components will be assembled into MLRS vehicles. It is with this growth strategy in mind that Loc will continue to invest in transforming both their manufacturing footprint and the development of employees’ skillsets with this expansion.Loc is one of Michigan’s premier full-service providers of mobility systems, vehicle hulls, armored cabs and armor kits for military and industrial applications. With proven capabilities in Product Design and Development through production, Loc offers high quality designed solutions with exceptional customer service and highly competitive pricing and is excited to continue this growth with a new facility in the Texarkana area.Loc is now recruiting talented new employees at all of its locations and offers in-house apprenticeship programs dedicated to employee development. Current openings are available and more information can be found on the www.LocPerformance.com web site.



