Announcement of Director Appointment

Uhuru Corp. is announce an additional member of its board of directors resolved at the extraordinary mtg. of shareholders and the board of directors mtg.

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, April 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uhuru Corporation (“Uhuru”, headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President & CEO: Takashi Sonoda) is pleased to announce an additional member of its board of directors resolved at the extraordinary meeting of shareholders and the board of directors meeting held on 1 April 2019.

New Outside Director (Auditor) Appointed as of 1 April 2019

Name: John Andrew Sunley

Position: Outside Director (Auditor)

History:

1976 Graduated from Pembroke College, Cambridge, UK

1982 Graduated from The University of Leeds, UK

1982 Joined Suntory

1983 Joined Asahikawa Medical University

1986 Joined Cazenove & Co (current JP Morgan Cazenove)

1999 Joined Gavin Anderson & Co (current Kreab)

2000 Founded Ashton Consulting Limited, CEO

June 2018 Retired as Director and CEO, Ashton Consulting Limited

John Andrew Sunley has abundant experience in the securities business both in Japan and the UK. He founded IR and PR consulting firm Ashton Consulting and grew the business as CEO over 18 years. His knowhow will be an asset for Uhuru in its global business operation and management decisions.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.